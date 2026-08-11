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Home > Regionals News > Speeding BMW Kills Woman in Delhi Cantt; Driver Arrested

Speeding BMW Kills Woman in Delhi Cantt; Driver Arrested

According to police, Jayvanti sustained serious injuries in the collision and was rushed to a hospital. However, she later succumbed to her injuries.

Speeding BMW Kills Woman in Delhi Cantt; Driver Arrested

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 19:17 IST

A woman was killed after being allegedly hit by a BMW car in Delhi Cantonment on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Jayvanti, a resident of East Mehram Nagar, who worked as a domestic help. According to police, Jayvanti was on the road when the car allegedly struck her. She sustained serious injuries in the collision and was rushed to a hospital. However, she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police Identify Alleged Driver

Police identified the alleged driver as Deepak, a resident of Pratap Nagar in Mandoli. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the accident and are examining the circumstances that led to the collision. Investigators are expected to look into available evidence to establish how the crash occurred and determine responsibility. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

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Fatal Crashes Raise Fresh Safety Concerns

The Delhi Cantt incident comes shortly after another fatal road accident in Narela, where a 70-year-old woman was killed. The back-to-back incidents have once again highlighted concerns over pedestrian safety and road accidents in the capital. With investigations underway in the latest case, police are working to establish the exact sequence of events leading to Jayvanti’s death. Further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing probe.

Also Read: Will CM Hemant Soren’s Exam Cancellation Announcement End The Student Protests?

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Speeding BMW Kills Woman in Delhi Cantt; Driver Arrested
Tags: 48-year-old woman killedBMW car crashBMW hit womanDelhi BMW accidentDelhi Cantt accidentDelhi road accidentDelhi traffic accidentdomestic help killedhome-hero-pos-3Jayvanti death

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Speeding BMW Kills Woman in Delhi Cantt; Driver Arrested

Speeding BMW Kills Woman in Delhi Cantt; Driver Arrested

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Speeding BMW Kills Woman in Delhi Cantt; Driver Arrested

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Speeding BMW Kills Woman in Delhi Cantt; Driver Arrested
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