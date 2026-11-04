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Home > Regionals News > Speeding Bolero Kills Two Children After Running Over 5 In Broad Daylight; Vehicle Hits Cart, Injuring Owner And His Mother – What Happened?

Speeding Bolero Kills Two Children After Running Over 5 In Broad Daylight; Vehicle Hits Cart, Injuring Owner And His Mother – What Happened?

Two children died and several others were injured after a speeding Bolero hit children and a pakora stall in Moradabad. Angry villagers held the driver hostage for four hours.

Speeding Bolero Kills Two Children, Sparks Fury In Moradabad (Image: X)
Speeding Bolero Kills Two Children, Sparks Fury In Moradabad (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 08:01 IST

A speeding Bolero ran over children playing by the roadside in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district on Tuesday afternoon, killing two young children and leaving several others injured. The accident took place around 3.30 pm in Salempur Mudiya village under the Mundhapande police station area. The vehicle also rammed into a roadside pakora cart, hitting the vendor and his mother. The incident triggered widespread anger, with hundreds of villagers gathering at the spot and holding the driver hostage for nearly four hours.

The deceased have been identified as Chitra (1), daughter of Ranveer Singh, and Ansh (2), son of Indal. Tuesday was Ansh’s birthday. Three other children, Ichha (6), Mehak (5) and Ayush (6), sustained serious injuries and were rushed to TMU Hospital for treatment. The deaths plunged both families into grief.

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How the Bolero ran over children in Moradabad

The children from Mudhiya Bhaypur village were playing outside their homes when the speeding Bolero, travelling from Karanpur towards Mundhapande, lost control and hit them. The impact also left the pakora stall owner and his mother injured.

The accident sparked chaos in Moradabad, as villagers rushed to help the injured and confronted the driver. The angry crowd caught and beat him before holding him hostage.

Angry villagers refuse to hand over driver in Moradabad

Instead of handing the driver over to the police, villagers insisted on punishing him themselves. Hundreds gathered at the accident site, blocked the road and refused to disperse despite repeated appeals from the police.

Police personnel tried to pacify the crowd for nearly two hours, but their efforts failed. Tensions continued as villagers refused to let the driver go.

Police use batons to rescue driver in Moradabad

Finally, around 8.30 pm, police used batons to push through the crowd and safely escort the driver out. The police took the Bolero and its driver into custody.

The incident has triggered strong resentment in Moradabad, while police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Also Read: Watch Video: Wife Slaps Husband In Public, ‘Leave My Hand’ As Couple Fight In Rickshaw While Another Man Tries To Get In     

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Speeding Bolero Kills Two Children After Running Over 5 In Broad Daylight; Vehicle Hits Cart, Injuring Owner And His Mother – What Happened?
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Speeding Bolero Kills Two Children After Running Over 5 In Broad Daylight; Vehicle Hits Cart, Injuring Owner And His Mother – What Happened?

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Speeding Bolero Kills Two Children After Running Over 5 In Broad Daylight; Vehicle Hits Cart, Injuring Owner And His Mother – What Happened?

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Speeding Bolero Kills Two Children After Running Over 5 In Broad Daylight; Vehicle Hits Cart, Injuring Owner And His Mother – What Happened?
Speeding Bolero Kills Two Children After Running Over 5 In Broad Daylight; Vehicle Hits Cart, Injuring Owner And His Mother – What Happened?
Speeding Bolero Kills Two Children After Running Over 5 In Broad Daylight; Vehicle Hits Cart, Injuring Owner And His Mother – What Happened?
Speeding Bolero Kills Two Children After Running Over 5 In Broad Daylight; Vehicle Hits Cart, Injuring Owner And His Mother – What Happened?
Speeding Bolero Kills Two Children After Running Over 5 In Broad Daylight; Vehicle Hits Cart, Injuring Owner And His Mother – What Happened?

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