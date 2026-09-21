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Home > Regionals News > Speeding Car Rams Into Pilgrims In Gujarat, Mob Sets Vehicle On Fire; What Led To The Himmatnagar Chaos?

Speeding Car Rams Into Pilgrims In Gujarat, Mob Sets Vehicle On Fire; What Led To The Himmatnagar Chaos?

The driver allegedly tried to flee the spot, following which an angry crowd intercepted the vehicle and set it on fire.

The exact number of casualties and extent of injuries are yet to be officially confirmed. (Source:X)
The exact number of casualties and extent of injuries are yet to be officially confirmed. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 21:29 IST

Panic gripped Gujarat’s Himmatnagar after a speeding car allegedly rammed into a group of pilgrims walking along a busy four-lane highway. Around five to seven pilgrims were reportedly hit in the incident, leaving several people injured. The exact number of casualties and the extent of the injuries have not yet been ascertained.

Speeding Car Hits Pilgrims on Highway

According to preliminary information, the pilgrims were walking along the highway when the car suddenly veered into the group and struck several people. The victims were among the large number of devotees travelling on foot across Gujarat towards the famous Ambaji temple. The sudden crash caused panic among those present at the spot, with several pilgrims reportedly sustaining injuries.

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Driver Tries to Flee, Crowd Sets Car on Fire

Following the collision, the driver allegedly attempted to flee the scene. However, an angry crowd intercepted the vehicle. Outraged by the incident and the alleged attempt to escape, a mob took control of the car and set it on fire. The vehicle was soon completely engulfed in flames, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air. Videos from the area showed the burning car on the highway as people gathered around the spot.

Police Reach Spot, Probe Underway

Police teams reached the area following the incident and were seen working to control the situation. Authorities are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and the actions of the driver. The exact number of people injured, their condition and whether there were any fatalities have not yet been officially ascertained. The incident has raised concerns among pilgrims travelling on foot towards Ambaji, particularly as large numbers of devotees use Gujarat’s roads during the pilgrimage period. Further details are awaited as the police investigation continues in the Gujarat Himmatnagar accident.
Also Read: IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe

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Speeding Car Rams Into Pilgrims In Gujarat, Mob Sets Vehicle On Fire; What Led To The Himmatnagar Chaos?
Tags: Gujarat Himmatnagar accidentGujarat latest newsGujarat pilgrim accidentHimmatnagar car accidentHimmatnagar latest newspilgrims hit by carspeeding car hits pilgrims

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Speeding Car Rams Into Pilgrims In Gujarat, Mob Sets Vehicle On Fire; What Led To The Himmatnagar Chaos?

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Speeding Car Rams Into Pilgrims In Gujarat, Mob Sets Vehicle On Fire; What Led To The Himmatnagar Chaos?
Speeding Car Rams Into Pilgrims In Gujarat, Mob Sets Vehicle On Fire; What Led To The Himmatnagar Chaos?
Speeding Car Rams Into Pilgrims In Gujarat, Mob Sets Vehicle On Fire; What Led To The Himmatnagar Chaos?
Speeding Car Rams Into Pilgrims In Gujarat, Mob Sets Vehicle On Fire; What Led To The Himmatnagar Chaos?
Speeding Car Rams Into Pilgrims In Gujarat, Mob Sets Vehicle On Fire; What Led To The Himmatnagar Chaos?

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