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Home > Regionals News > Speeding i20 Kills One After Crashing Into Auto, Rickshaw At Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station; Cars Were Racing

Speeding i20 Kills One After Crashing Into Auto, Rickshaw At Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station; Cars Were Racing

One killed and another injured after a speeding white i20 allegedly crashes into an auto-rickshaw and rickshaw near Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station in Delhi; driver flees.

Sukhdev Vihar Crash Leaves One Dead, Driver Flees Spot (Image: X/ @ANI)
Sukhdev Vihar Crash Leaves One Dead, Driver Flees Spot (Image: X/ @ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 12:26 IST

One person was killed and another seriously injured after a speeding white Hyundai i20 allegedly crashed into an auto-rickshaw and a rickshaw near Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station in south-east Delhi on Saturday morning, police said. The crash happened around 100 metres from the metro station. The injured victim was taken to a nearby hospital, while the i20 driver allegedly abandoned the car and fled the spot.

Police are now trying to identify and trace the driver. CCTV footage from cameras installed around the area is being checked to establish how the collision happened and identify the person behind the wheel. The damaged vehicles have also been examined as part of the Delhi investigation.

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Delhi crash witness claims two cars were racing before collision

A witness who runs a tea stall near the spot told police that around 6:30 am, two cars were allegedly racing each other. During the incident, the white i20 first rammed into an auto-rickshaw and then hit a rickshaw that was passing nearby.

The tea-stall owner said he was at his shop when the crash took place. According to his account, the i20 driver got out after the collision but did not stay at the scene. He allegedly fled in another vehicle along with his associates. Around three to four people were inside the car, the witness said.

Delhi police examine CCTV after driver allegedly escapes

After the crash, police reached the spot and began examining the circumstances that led to the collision. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the driver and establish the sequence of events. Efforts to trace the accused driver are underway and further investigation is continuing.

The latest Delhi crash comes days after another fatal road accident in Sarita Vihar, where three people were killed and three others injured after a medium-sized dumper allegedly coming from Noida collided with a stationary crane and an auto-rickshaw.

Delhi’s earlier Sarita Vihar crash killed three workers

That accident took place around 3:20 am on Road No. 13 under Sarita Vihar Police Station. Workers were carrying out CCTV installation work for the Safe City Project when the dumper crashed into the crane and the stationary auto-rickshaw carrying the workers.

According to the incident brief, the vehicles were stationed at the site while the workers were engaged in the Safe City Project. The crash left three people dead and three others injured, adding to the recent road-safety concerns in Delhi.

Also Read: ‘Driven Off WITHOUT ME’: Bangalore Woman Gives Rapido PIN, Wears Helmet, Driver Rides Away; Know What Happened    

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Speeding i20 Kills One After Crashing Into Auto, Rickshaw At Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station; Cars Were Racing
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Speeding i20 Kills One After Crashing Into Auto, Rickshaw At Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station; Cars Were Racing

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Speeding i20 Kills One After Crashing Into Auto, Rickshaw At Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station; Cars Were Racing
Speeding i20 Kills One After Crashing Into Auto, Rickshaw At Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station; Cars Were Racing
Speeding i20 Kills One After Crashing Into Auto, Rickshaw At Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station; Cars Were Racing
Speeding i20 Kills One After Crashing Into Auto, Rickshaw At Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station; Cars Were Racing
Speeding i20 Kills One After Crashing Into Auto, Rickshaw At Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station; Cars Were Racing

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