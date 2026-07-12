Speeding Mercedes Rams Into Two Men Outside Chandigarh Club, Video Surfaces Online

A Mercedes driver driving allegedly mowed down two pedestrians outside a club in Sector 26, Chandigarh. A video of the shocking incident has surfaced on social media capturing the luxury vehicle speeding through the crowded area and ramming directly into the two men. Witnesses reported that after the initial impact, the driver caused further panic by repeatedly moving the vehicle forward and reversing it, prompting nearby pedestrians to scatter in fear. In the viral footage, a woman can even be seen throwing herself onto the footpath to avoid being hit in the chaos.

Driver Flees Scene in Unregistered Mercedes Car

The driver of the luxury car managed to flee the scene after injuring the two victims. Eyewitnesses noted that the Mercedes lacked registration number plates at both the front and the rear, which has made it difficult for onlookers to immediately identify the vehicle. Following the incident, bystanders rushed to help the victims and called emergency services. Both injured individuals were quickly transported to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 for medical treatment. Hospital sources have indicated that one of the victims remains in critical condition, while the other is currently stable and out of danger.

पैसा होने के घमंड में ये एक्सीडेंट नहीं हत्या करने की कोशिश है! चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर 26 में एक क्लब के बाहर एक और चौंकाने वाला एक्सीडेंट हुआ! कहा जा रहा है कि एक तेज़ रफ़्तार मर्सिडीज़ ने दो लड़कों को टक्कर मार दी और मौके से भाग गई, दोनों घायलों को गंभीर चोटें आईं और उन्हें… pic.twitter.com/FzVDdZcUwh — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) July 12, 2026

Police Reviewing CCTV Footages to Trace Accused

The Chandigarh Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and have launched an investigation based on a formal complaint. Officials are actively reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding establishments and traffic cameras along the escape route to trace the vehicle’s movements. Authorities are confident that despite the missing license plates, the accused will be identified and apprehended soon as forensic and cyber teams continue to piece together the evidence from the scene.

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