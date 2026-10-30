Speeding Scorpio Goes Through Divider And Jumps Straight Into 30-Foot-Deep Ditch; Devastating Accident Kills Mother-Son Duo

A mother and her 28-year-old son were killed after a speeding Scorpio broke through a road divider and plunged into a nearly 30-foot-deep ditch in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district late Wednesday night. Three others, including the driver, were critically injured in the accident that took place in the Jangipur police station area. The five occupants were travelling from Ballia to Varanasi when the vehicle went out of control on the Purvanchal Expressway Link Road around midnight.

As per reports, the deceased have been identified as Kshama Upadhyay (55), wife of Jairam Upadhyay, and her son Anmol Upadhyay (28). Both were residents of the Narhi police station area in Ballia. The impact of the crash was so severe that the Scorpio overturned into the deep ditch, leaving the occupants trapped and triggering panic at the spot.

Ghazipur accident leaves three critically injured

The injured have been identified as Ratnesh Mishra (40), a resident of the Shivpur police station area in Varanasi; Manoj Chaubey (42), from Barkhara village under the Sukhpura police station area in Ballia; and driver Ramesh Verma, who belongs to the Chunar police station area of Mirzapur.

Reports say that local residents rushed to the spot and managed to pull out the injured after considerable effort. Two NHAI ambulances also reached the accident site, but both were found to be out of order. The injured were subsequently taken to the district hospital in a 108 ambulance.

Ghazipur victims taken to hospital after rescue

Doctors at the district hospital declared Kshama and Anmol dead on arrival. The three critically injured passengers received initial treatment before being referred to Varanasi for further medical care.

Meanwhile, Jangipur police reached the spot after receiving information about the crash. With assistance from Greenfield Toll Plaza employees, the police arranged a Hydra crane to pull the badly damaged Scorpio out of the ditch. The vehicle was later taken to the police station.

Ghazipur police cite high speed as accident cause

According to reports, SP City Dr. Rakesh Kumar Mishra confirmed that two people had died and three others were injured in the accident. He said the preliminary investigation indicated that the Scorpio was travelling from Ballia to Varanasi when it lost control due to high speed in the Jangipur police station area.

“The vehicle broke the divider and overturned into the ditch. Two people died and three are injured in the accident, who have been referred to Varanasi,” Mishra said.

He added that legal action was being taken in the matter. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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