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Home > Regionals News > Speeding Scorpio Rams Into Woman’s Scooter in Odisha’s Cuttack, Drags Her For Metres

Speeding Scorpio Rams Into Woman’s Scooter in Odisha’s Cuttack, Drags Her For Metres

A bank employee was critically injured after a speeding Scorpio rammed her scooter and dragged her in Cuttack's Salepur

IndusInd Bank employee critically injured after speeding Scorpio hits scooter and drags her before fleeing. (Source:Screengrab)
IndusInd Bank employee critically injured after speeding Scorpio hits scooter and drags her before fleeing. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-08 21:09 IST

A shocking incident has been reported in Odisha’s Cuttack district, where a speeding Scorpio allegedly rammed into a woman bank employee’s scooter from behind and dragged her for several metres before fleeing the spot. The terrifying incident was captured on CCTV, bringing the dangers of reckless driving into sharp focus. The injured woman has been identified as Sasmita Behera, an employee of the IndusInd Bank branch in Salepur. 

Woman Critically Injured, Referred to Cuttack Hospital, Accident Caught on CCTV

The accident took place near a petrol pump close to Chandradeipur School in Salepur. According to reports, Sasmita had just filled petrol in her scooter and was entering the main road when a Scorpio travelling at high speed approached from behind. The SUV struck her scooter with considerable force. Sasmita was thrown onto the road. The vehicle allegedly continued moving, dragging her along the road for some distance before the driver sped away. Passers-by immediately took Sasmita to the Salepur Community Health Centre, where doctors provided the treatment. Given the seriousness of her injuries, she was subsequently referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

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CCTV Footage Under Scanner, Police Hunt for Driver

Following the accident, police reached the spot and are investigating the case. Officers are examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the exact sequence of events and identify the Scorpio and its driver. Police are also examining vehicle-related information and other technical evidence that could help trace the accused.The incident has once again raised concerns over speeding and reckless driving, particularly on roads frequently used by two-wheeler riders.

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Speeding Scorpio Rams Into Woman’s Scooter in Odisha’s Cuttack, Drags Her For Metres
Tags: Cuttack hit and runIndusInd Bank employee accident SalepurSalepur accident CCTVSasmita Behera accidentScorpio rams scooter Cuttack

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Speeding Scorpio Rams Into Woman’s Scooter in Odisha’s Cuttack, Drags Her For Metres
Speeding Scorpio Rams Into Woman’s Scooter in Odisha’s Cuttack, Drags Her For Metres
Speeding Scorpio Rams Into Woman’s Scooter in Odisha’s Cuttack, Drags Her For Metres
Speeding Scorpio Rams Into Woman’s Scooter in Odisha’s Cuttack, Drags Her For Metres

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