Speeding Thar Hits Bike, Flings Woman So High She Lands On Roof Of House; Kills All 3 On Motorcycle, Including Father-Son Duo

A speeding Thar crushed three people travelling on a motorcycle in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Vijayadashami, killing a woman, a man and his young son on the spot. The Belagam Thar accident took place near Hira Tola village under the Sahebpur Kamal police station area as the victims were returning home after visiting a Durga Puja fair. The impact was so severe that the woman’s body was flung onto the roof of another person’s house, leaving the area in shock and triggering a crowd at the accident site.

Belagam Thar accident claims lives of three returning from Durga Puja fair

As per reports, the deceased have been identified as Sulekha Devi, wife of Gangaram Yadav and a resident of Dandari under Dandari police station; Santosh Yadav and his son Ayush Kumar, who lived in Hira Tola village under Sahebpur Kamal police station.

All three were travelling on a single motorcycle and had gone out to visit the Durga Puja fair. While returning after the visit, their motorcycle was hit by the speeding Thar. The Belagam vehicle struck them with such force that none of the three survived.

Belagam Thar collision throws woman’s body onto another house

The severity of the crash became apparent from the impact on the victims. Reports say that Sulekha Devi’s body was flung away from the collision site and landed on someone else’s house. The horrifying incident left local residents shaken.

A large crowd gathered at the spot soon after the accident. The scene remained chaotic for some time as people reacted to the deaths of the three victims. The Belagam Thar crash turned what had been a festive day into a tragedy for the affected families.

Belagam Thar crash under police investigation in Begusarai

After receiving information, a team from Sahebpur Kamal police station reached the scene and began investigating the incident. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision and looking into all aspects of the case.

The Belagam road accident has cast a pall of grief over the area, with three deaths, including those of a father and his son, reported on Vijayadashami. The families of Sulekha Devi, Santosh Yadav and Ayush Kumar are now mourning the sudden loss of their loved ones.

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