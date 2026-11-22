A horrific road accident on the Bhuj-Khavda National Highway in Gujarat’s Kutch district claimed the lives of seven members of Army families on Saturday night. The victims, including two women, two men and three young children, died after their car collided with a trailer truck. Among those killed were two infants, one reportedly just a few months old, turning the accident into an especially heartbreaking tragedy. The victims were returning from Bhuj after visiting the Rann of Kutch when the accident took place, according to an official from the Kutch West police control room.

Seven Members of Army Families Killed on the Spot

According to the reports, the car, suspected to be a Hyundai Aura, collided with a trailer truck on the highway. The impact was so severe that all seven occupants died at the scene. The victims belonged to Garhwal in Uttarakhand and were family members of Army personnel posted in Bhuj. The deceased have been identified as Rinki Nitin Gusain (35), her four-month-old daughter Vamika, Saurabh Singh Negi (30), his wife Savita Saurabh Singh Negi (30), their three-month-old daughter Sivika, Rajesh Rawat (35) and his seven-year-old daughter Rakshita.

Rescue Teams Faced Difficult Operation

The collision left the car badly mangled, trapping the occupants inside the wreckage. Rescue and police personnel reportedly spent several hours trying to retrieve the bodies from the damaged vehicle. The severity of the impact made the rescue operation particularly difficult. The accident also caused extensive damage to the vehicles, leaving the highway scene in a devastating condition.

Investigation Underway

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision between the car and the trailer truck. Further details about the cause of the accident are awaited. The deaths of seven members of Army families, including three young children, have left their families and loved ones facing an unimaginable loss.

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