‘Spill Their Blood On Farms’: Why Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks Have Triggered Political Firestorm

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is in the center of political controversy after hurling some highly controversial statements at the BRS leaders over an issue related to the state’s irrigation crisis. He made the statements when he was answering the queries related to the water situation prevailing in drought-like conditions. The opposition leaders slammed him for making provocative statements rather than taking care of the concerns of the farmers who do not have water for irrigation.

The controversy began when a journalist asked Revanth Reddy how farmers would manage if dry conditions continued and irrigation water was not released for crops. Instead of directly answering the question, the Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on BRS leaders K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), KT Rama Rao (KTR) and T Harish Rao, blaming them for the present situation.

Revanth Reddy remarks ignite fresh political battle over irrigation crisis

“Ask them (BRS leaders KTR & Harish Rao) to go there (Kaleshwaram) and jump into the water, tying a stone to themselves. We will lose the ‘Shani’ (bad luck). They have committed sins and are roaming around, lying to people. This is unfortunate. KCR is ashamed and is in the farmhouse. These (KTR & Harish Rao) are shameless,” the Chief Minister said, as per reports.

He then made another controversial statement, saying, “If you cut them (BRS leaders) and spill their blood on the farms, farmers will be able to cultivate their crops. Their ego and fat will be enough for the crops.”

Revanth Reddy also said, “They are being too smart. They need belt treatment. If you want, you can go and see them or send some experts. We will bear the expenses. Because they are lying.”

Revanth Reddy defends government’s stand on Kaleshwaram project

The exchange comes as the political fight over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project continues to intensify. The BRS has been demanding that the Congress government release irrigation water from the Kannepalli pump house, claiming there is enough water available for farmers despite the dry spell.

The Revanth Reddy government, however, has maintained that it will act only as per the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), which has advised against storing water in the project’s barrages until safety concerns are resolved. Defending his government’s handling of the issue, the Chief Minister said, “Don’t politicise these projects… They (BRS leaders) burn with lies and corruption. They are looters and cheaters. This is my official statement on the KCR family.”

Revanth Reddy faces fierce backlash as BRS hits back with sharp words

Reportedly, the BRS reacted strongly, accusing Revanth Reddy of insulting farmers and using language that does not suit the office of a Chief Minister. Party MLA and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao demanded an unconditional apology.

“We asked the Chief Minister to provide water to farmers’ fields, but Revanth Reddy says he will pour our blood instead. Is this the kind of language a Chief Minister should use? We ask for water, and Revanth Reddy talks about blood,” Harish Rao said.

He added, “If you want blood, we will give it… But what we need is water. If, according to you, our blood is the price for providing us water, then we are prepared to give even that.”

BRS launched a scathing attack on Revanth Reddy

Reports say that BRS Working President KT Rama Rao also attacked Revanth Reddy, calling him a “bloodthirsty demon.” In a post on X, KTR wrote, “Will you give tears if we ask for water? Bloodthirsty demon! Hasn’t your thirst for blood been quenched yet? Didn’t you drink the blood of Telangana for 60 years by tormenting it?”

KTR further said, “We’ll send you as much of our blood as you want… but you, give water to the farmers. We are the ones who fought for the state until our ribs cracked. We are ready to shed blood for the farmers, no matter how much. We are the ones who ignited fires in the water and waged water struggles.”

He concluded by saying, “If the harsh Congress government demands blood in exchange for water, we’ll pour out our blood. Quench the thirst of the parched fields that can’t satisfy your bloodlust.”

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