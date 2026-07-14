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Home > Regionals News > Sri Krishna Janmasthan Row: Why Are Saints Across India Being Asked to Reach Mathura on August 9?

Sri Krishna Janmasthan Row: Why Are Saints Across India Being Asked to Reach Mathura on August 9?

The Sri Krishna Janmasthan issue has gained fresh momentum after Akhara Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri announced a Kar Seva in Mathura on August 9, urging saints nationwide to participate.

Sri Krishna Janmasthan (Photo: ANI)
Sri Krishna Janmasthan (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 08:39 IST

The controversy around the Ram Temple donation theft case in Ayodhya continues to make headlines, and amid this, the decades-old dispute over the Sri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura has once again come under the spotlight. However, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri has announced a Kar Seva at the Sri Krishna Janmasthan on August 9.

Puri, while speaking in Haridwar, appealed to all the saints from across the country to join the proposed Kar Seva in Mathura. His proclamation has initiated new conversations among religious heads and has proposed an activity among the community of saints. 

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Akhara Parishad Backs Temple Construction

Saints associated with Akhara Parishad have decided to visit Mathura and work for the construction of a temple at the Sri Krishna Janmasthan, said Ravindra Puri. The announcement is significant as the Akhara Parishad is one of the most influential religious bodies in the country comprising 13 Akharas and millions of saints and seers.

Segments of the saint community have been repeatedly calling for the “liberation” of the Sri Krishna Janmasthan from the Shahi Masjid Eidgah in recent years. The latest announcement is seen as yet another step in that direction.

Kar Seva Plan Yet to Be Detailed

After the statement of Ravindra Puri, saints from all over India are expected to participate in the proposed Kar Seva, said Dr Swami Sachchidanand Maharaj, head of the Shri Chitragupta Peeth in Julhhandi, Govardhan. He said efforts would be made to reach out to religious leaders across the country to secure wider participation.

But so far, no detailed roadmap or programme of the Kar Seva has been announced. Supporters have repeatedly urged that the birthplace belongs to Lord Krishna and should be dedicated to him. The organisers are yet to clarify how the proposed initiative will be carried out.

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Sri Krishna Janmasthan Row: Why Are Saints Across India Being Asked to Reach Mathura on August 9?

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Sri Krishna Janmasthan Row: Why Are Saints Across India Being Asked to Reach Mathura on August 9?
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