LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Stalked, Blackmailed Over Private Photos, Chats: Minor Girl Assaulted By Neighbour In Bhopal

Stalked, Blackmailed Over Private Photos, Chats: Minor Girl Assaulted By Neighbour In Bhopal

The accused allegedly stalked the girl for nearly a year and later blackmailed her with private photographs and chat screenshots.

16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Assaulted by Neighbour (Via X)
16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Assaulted by Neighbour (Via X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 22:44 IST

After the recent assault case in Bihar, another disturbing Bhopal minor girl assault case has been reported from Madhya Pradesh. A 16-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 17-year-old neighbour after he reportedly stalked her for nearly a year and threatened her with private photographs and chat screenshots. The incident has once again raised concerns over stalking and blackmail cases involving minors.

Girl Allegedly Intercepted While Going to Coaching

According to the complaint, the girl was on her way to a coaching centre in the evening when the accused allegedly intercepted her on a motorcycle. He reportedly threatened to make her private photographs and chats public and forced her to accompany him to his flat. The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girl at the flat and later dropped her near the coaching centre, according to the complaint. The case has been reported as a Bhopal crime case involving a minor.

You Might Be Interested In

Accused Allegedly Harassed Girl for a Year

Police said the accused had allegedly been harassing the Class 10 student for around a year. According to the complaint, he repeatedly followed her while she travelled to and from her coaching classes. The situation allegedly escalated when he began threatening her with private photographs and screenshots of their conversations. Such allegations of private photos blackmail and online threats have become a growing concern in cases involving young people.

FIR Registered Under POCSO Act

Following the alleged assault, the girl reportedly informed her mother about the incident. Her family subsequently approached the police, following which an FIR was registered under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections. Police said the accused is also a minor. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a reform home. The investigation into the Bhopal POCSO case is underway, with police examining the allegations and circumstances surrounding the incident.
Also Read: Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stalked, Blackmailed Over Private Photos, Chats: Minor Girl Assaulted By Neighbour In Bhopal
Tags: 16-year-old girl assault17-year-old neighbourBhopal crime newsBhopal minor girl assault caseBhopal minor girl caseBhopal rape casehome-hero-pos-4Madhya Pradesh crime newsminor neighbour accusedPOCSO Act Bhopal

RELATED News

Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Girl Chased, Hit By Two Boys As They Ram Vehicle Into Her; CCTV Missing

“Don’t Give Up, Keep Going”: Jaya Sharma, Haryana’s Gen Z IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC After 2 Failures

‘Please Let Me Go’: Woman Pleads For Help As Group Molests Her In Front Of Boyfriend In Odisha

Nawada School Shock: Girls Allege Headmaster Entered Washroom, Made Them Sit On His Lap

Chandigarh Launches ‘iPhone Langar’: Raja The King Distributes iPhone 17 To 10 Women, Plans 100 Phones

LATEST NEWS

Stalked, Blackmailed Over Private Photos, Chats: Minor Girl Assaulted By Neighbour In Bhopal

Lionel Messi Retirement: Is Argentine Star’s Special Last Match Jersey Available in India? Check Availability, Price And More

India Legends vs Brazil Legends All You Need to Know: Ronaldinho, Bhaichung Bhutia to Take the Field in Kerala

Ayesha Khan Condemns Bihar Student Harassment Case: ‘Stop Hiding Harassment Behind Culture’

Vansh Bedi Breaks Silence: Ex- CSK Player Denies Match Fixing Allegations in Latest Instagram Post; ‘Legal Team is Taking Action’

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Badminton, Hockey | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming

Parineeti Chopra Defends Katrina Kaif Amid Postpartum Body Trolling: ‘Making A Human Life, That Evidence Is Not Celebrated’

Asha Sarath Viral MMS Video: Alleged Clip Resurfaces On Social Media

On Camera, Young Couple Have Intimate Moments Inside Train, Footage Resurfaces

Shah Rukh Khan Attends Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji’s Funeral In Mumbai – WATCH

Stalked, Blackmailed Over Private Photos, Chats: Minor Girl Assaulted By Neighbour In Bhopal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stalked, Blackmailed Over Private Photos, Chats: Minor Girl Assaulted By Neighbour In Bhopal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stalked, Blackmailed Over Private Photos, Chats: Minor Girl Assaulted By Neighbour In Bhopal
Stalked, Blackmailed Over Private Photos, Chats: Minor Girl Assaulted By Neighbour In Bhopal
Stalked, Blackmailed Over Private Photos, Chats: Minor Girl Assaulted By Neighbour In Bhopal
Stalked, Blackmailed Over Private Photos, Chats: Minor Girl Assaulted By Neighbour In Bhopal
Stalked, Blackmailed Over Private Photos, Chats: Minor Girl Assaulted By Neighbour In Bhopal

QUICK LINKS