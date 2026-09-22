Stalked, Blackmailed Over Private Photos, Chats: Minor Girl Assaulted By Neighbour In Bhopal

After the recent assault case in Bihar, another disturbing Bhopal minor girl assault case has been reported from Madhya Pradesh. A 16-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 17-year-old neighbour after he reportedly stalked her for nearly a year and threatened her with private photographs and chat screenshots. The incident has once again raised concerns over stalking and blackmail cases involving minors.

Girl Allegedly Intercepted While Going to Coaching

According to the complaint, the girl was on her way to a coaching centre in the evening when the accused allegedly intercepted her on a motorcycle. He reportedly threatened to make her private photographs and chats public and forced her to accompany him to his flat. The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girl at the flat and later dropped her near the coaching centre, according to the complaint. The case has been reported as a Bhopal crime case involving a minor.

Accused Allegedly Harassed Girl for a Year

Police said the accused had allegedly been harassing the Class 10 student for around a year. According to the complaint, he repeatedly followed her while she travelled to and from her coaching classes. The situation allegedly escalated when he began threatening her with private photographs and screenshots of their conversations. Such allegations of private photos blackmail and online threats have become a growing concern in cases involving young people.

FIR Registered Under POCSO Act

Following the alleged assault, the girl reportedly informed her mother about the incident. Her family subsequently approached the police, following which an FIR was registered under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections. Police said the accused is also a minor. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a reform home. The investigation into the Bhopal POCSO case is underway, with police examining the allegations and circumstances surrounding the incident.

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