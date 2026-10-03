‘Stealing Turns Deadly’: Two Youths Electrocuted To Death While Trying To Steal Wires, Bodies Burnt To Coal; Cutter Found Near Bodies

Two youths died after allegedly coming in contact with a high-tension power line in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, with their bodies found badly burnt in the early hours of Saturday. Several parts of their bodies had turned black due to the electric shock. Police suspect the two may have been trying to cut and steal electric wires when they were electrocuted.

As per reports, the incident took place around 1 am on Friday, October 2, near the Sodhwali-Binjarwali villages under the Lunkaransar police station. Villagers noticed the bodies around 6 am on Saturday after a strong burning smell was reported in the area. Police reached the spot around 6.30 am and shifted the bodies to a hospital.

Rajasthan police find cutter and wire bundle near burnt bodies

Reportedly, a cutter and other material were found close to the bodies, strengthening suspicion that the youths may have been attempting to steal electricity wires. Locals also said a bundle of wire was found near the spot.

One of the deceased was identified as 20-year-old Bhagwan Singh, son of Naval Singh, a resident of Dholera under the Jamsar police station. The identity of the second youth has not yet been established, according to reports.

Rajasthan villagers describe severely charred condition of bodies

When villagers reached the location after discovering the bodies, they found both youths severely burnt. The lower part of one victim’s body was completely charred, while several parts of the other youth’s body had also turned black after the electric shock.

Reports say that the condition of the bodies and the material found nearby led villagers and police to suspect that the two had been electrocuted while trying to cut the power lines. However, the exact circumstances are still being investigated.

Rajasthan police investigate why youths reached the area

According to reports, SHO Mahavir Vishnoi said police are investigating why the youths had reached the area and what they were doing there. Investigators are also examining the circumstances that led to their deaths and the material recovered from the spot.

Police have shifted both bodies to the hospital as the investigation continues. The identity of the second deceased is yet to be confirmed.

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