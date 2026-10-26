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Home > Regionals News > Steel Bombs Rock Kerala’s Kannur, Windowpanes Shattered In Twin Late-Night Blasts: What Led To Deadly Explosions?

Steel Bombs Rock Kerala’s Kannur, Windowpanes Shattered In Twin Late-Night Blasts: What Led To Deadly Explosions?

Police have launched an investigation, while forensic experts and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have collected samples to determine the nature of the explosives and identify those responsible.

steel bombs rocked two locations in Kannavam, Kerala’s Kannur district, late at night, damaging windowpanes of nearby buildings. (Source:X)
steel bombs rocked two locations in Kannavam, Kerala’s Kannur district, late at night, damaging windowpanes of nearby buildings. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-26 19:59 IST

Two steel bombs exploded at separate locations in Kannavam in Kerala’s Kannur district late on Sunday night, damaging windowpanes of nearby buildings and triggering concern among residents. The explosions occurred between 11.30 pm and midnight near the Kannavam Forest Range Office and at Chundayil. Police have launched an investigation, while forensic experts and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have collected samples from the sites.

Two Blasts Reported Late at Night

According to the available information, the explosions took place at two locations within the Kannavam area. The loud blasts startled residents, who alerted the police after hearing the sounds. Police personnel reached both locations and conducted searches to examine the circumstances surrounding the incidents. The explosions damaged windowpanes of buildings in the vicinity. Traces of explosive material were reportedly found on the roads near the blast sites. However, the identities of those responsible for the incidents remain unknown, and investigators are working to establish the sequence of events.

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Bomb Squad, Forensic Experts Collect Samples

Following the explosions, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and forensic experts visited the locations and collected samples for detailed examination. The samples will be analysed to determine the nature of the explosive material used and help investigators establish whether the two blasts were connected. Police are also examining the evidence gathered from the sites as part of their investigation. Further details about the circumstances behind the explosions are awaited.

Investigation Underway

Steel bombs are country-made explosive devices capable of causing significant damage and posing a threat to people and property nearby. The explosions have raised concerns among residents, particularly because the incidents occurred at two separate locations during the late-night hours. Authorities have not yet identified those behind the blasts or established a possible motive. The investigation is continuing, with police awaiting the findings of forensic examinations to determine the nature of the explosives and gather further evidence.
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Steel Bombs Rock Kerala’s Kannur, Windowpanes Shattered In Twin Late-Night Blasts: What Led To Deadly Explosions?
Tags: Chundayil blasthome-hero-pos-2Kannavam Forest Range OfficeKannavam steel bomb blastsKannur newsKannur twin blastsKerala bomb blast newslate-night explosionssteel bombs in Keralawindowpanes damaged

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Steel Bombs Rock Kerala’s Kannur, Windowpanes Shattered In Twin Late-Night Blasts: What Led To Deadly Explosions?

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Steel Bombs Rock Kerala’s Kannur, Windowpanes Shattered In Twin Late-Night Blasts: What Led To Deadly Explosions?

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Steel Bombs Rock Kerala’s Kannur, Windowpanes Shattered In Twin Late-Night Blasts: What Led To Deadly Explosions?
Steel Bombs Rock Kerala’s Kannur, Windowpanes Shattered In Twin Late-Night Blasts: What Led To Deadly Explosions?
Steel Bombs Rock Kerala’s Kannur, Windowpanes Shattered In Twin Late-Night Blasts: What Led To Deadly Explosions?
Steel Bombs Rock Kerala’s Kannur, Windowpanes Shattered In Twin Late-Night Blasts: What Led To Deadly Explosions?
Steel Bombs Rock Kerala’s Kannur, Windowpanes Shattered In Twin Late-Night Blasts: What Led To Deadly Explosions?

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