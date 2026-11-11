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Home > Regionals News > Stolen Medals, Antics of Former Olympian MM Sommaiya Recovered By Police, Two Arrested

Stolen Medals, Antics of Former Olympian MM Sommaiya Recovered By Police, Two Arrested

The teams conducted investigations from various angles and gathered credible information through informers. On November 11, two persons were arrested along with the two-wheeler used in the commission of the offence near Hagalahalli Cross in Ramanagara. During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to the offence along with another friend.

Police say efforts are underway to trace the remaining absconding accused in the case. (Representative AI Image)
Police say efforts are underway to trace the remaining absconding accused in the case. (Representative AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 15:09 IST

Bengaluru police have arrested two thieves after they robbed a former Olympian of his medals and antics from his house when he and his family had gone to their native Kodagu district. A complaint was filed on Oct 28 by the former Olympian in this regard. In the complaint, the complainant stated that he had gone to his native place in Kodagu District along with his family on Oct 25. Upon returning home three days later, he noticed that some unknown persons had broken the lock of the main entrance door, gained entry into the house and stolen gold, silver and bronze medals related to international sporting events, along with other gold and silver articles and cash. Following this, a case was registered at Indiranagar Police Station.
 
Eight special teams were constituted under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Division, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Halasuru Sub-Division, to crack the case.
 
The teams conducted investigations from various angles and gathered credible information through informers. On November 11, two persons were arrested along with the two-wheeler used in the commission of the offence near Hagalahalli Cross in Ramanagara. During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to the offence along with another friend.
 
Later, both accused were produced before the Court and taken into police custody for eight days for further interrogation. During interrogation, the accused revealed that one gold medal and one silver medal out of the stolen international medals, had been sold at a gold company in Rajajinagar, while the remaining medals were kept at the residential house of one of the accused near H Cross in Hoskote.
 
Based on the information provided by the accused, one gold medal and one silver medal were recovered from the gold company in Rajajinagar. In addition, six medals, one Kodava sword, one Olympic Bag and one camera were recovered from the residential house of one of the accused. 
 
Police say efforts are underway to trace the remaining absconding accused in the case. 
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Stolen Medals, Antics of Former Olympian MM Sommaiya Recovered By Police, Two Arrested

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Stolen Medals, Antics of Former Olympian MM Sommaiya Recovered By Police, Two Arrested

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Stolen Medals, Antics of Former Olympian MM Sommaiya Recovered By Police, Two Arrested

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Stolen Medals, Antics of Former Olympian MM Sommaiya Recovered By Police, Two Arrested
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