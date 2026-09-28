Stone-Pelting, Tear Gas At Ujjain Shahi Masjid: Why 11-Ft Demolition Row Turned Violent Amid Simhastha 2028 Work?

Stone-pelting and clashes broke out in Ujjain on Monday as protests intensified over the removal of a portion of the Ujjain Shahi Masjid for a road-widening project ahead of Simhastha 2028. Police fired tear gas shells after some people allegedly threw stones, and a few police personnel suffered minor injuries. The mosque committee had begun removing the affected section itself after overnight talks with community representatives, but tension returned after a crowd gathered again in the morning.

The dispute involves around 11 feet of the Ujjain Shahi Masjid near Chhatri Chowk. The proposed road is part of a 900-metre stretch between Kanthal Chauraha and Gopal Mandir, which is being widened to 15 metres for the 2028 religious gathering. Buildings falling within the expanded alignment are being partially removed.

Ujjain Shahi Masjid protest turns tense after overnight talks

A large crowd had gathered near the Ujjain Shahi Masjid on Sunday and stayed through the night. An understanding was reportedly reached around 4-5 am, but people returned later in the morning. Police then cordoned off the area and used tear gas to disperse those involved in the stone-pelting.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said work was continuing at the mosque. “The demolition work, initiated by the mosque committee itself, is underway at the Shahi Masjid. As a precautionary measure, a full security perimeter has been established, and entry is prohibited for everyone,” Sharma said.

Ujjain Shahi Masjid row sees police action as tension spreads

“However, certain miscreants attempted to create a disturbance and resorted to stone-pelting. The police personnel present at the scene responded by using tear gas and mild force to disperse the crowd,” Sharma said.

As tension spread, Ujjain’s Seher Qazi Khaleelur Rahman appealed to residents to stay away and ignore rumours. “Do not go to the markets unnecessarily. The mosque issue was resolved last night itself and now there is no reason to go there. The administration is doing its work. People should not pay attention to rumours,” he said.

Ujjain Shahi Masjid demolition also raises concerns over structure

Mosque representatives had agreed to cooperate with the road project but raised concerns about damage to the remaining structure. Imam Mohammad Ibrahim has claimed that even a partial alteration could affect the entire building.

District Magistrate Raushan Kumar said residents and religious groups were voluntarily participating in preparations for Simhastha, which is expected to draw pilgrims from across India and abroad. He maintained that community members were carrying out the work at the religious site themselves.

Ujjain Shahi Masjid row reaches High Court as protests continue

Women protesting against the demolition also blocked a road at Naka No. 5. Crime Branch inspector Pushpa Panchal suffered a cut on her hand while police moved the women away. Police said her hand was cut by the edge of a sheet behind which the women were standing. She received first aid.

The road-widening drive has also affected the Khade Hanuman temple and a portion of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s ancestral home. The Ujjain Shahi Masjid dispute has reached the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Its Indore bench dismissed two petitions challenging the proposed action on September 9, while a further challenge was listed for hearing on Monday.

Police said CCTV cameras and drones were being used to monitor the area and identify those involved in the violence. “We will now identify the perpetrators using CCTV and drone footage and register FIRs against those found involved,” Sharma said.

Also Read: 636-Year-Old Ujjain Shahi Masjid Faces Demolition Threat, What Is The Road Widening Row Ahead Of Simhastha 2028?