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Home > Regionals News > Stones Allegedly Thrown at Mosque During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Karnataka’s Bhatkal; Tension Prevails in Area

Stones Allegedly Thrown at Mosque During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Karnataka’s Bhatkal; Tension Prevails in Area

Members of Muslim community staged a protest outside the police station on Wednesday night, demanding the arrest of those responsible. Uttara Kannada SP Deepan visited Bhatkal and assured that those involved in the incident would be arrested. Additional police personnel have been deployed in Bhatkal.

Stones Allegedly Thrown at Mosque During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Karnataka’s Bhatkal; Tension Prevails in Area

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 11:47 IST

Tension prevailed in Bhatkal area of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka after unidentified persons allegedly pelted stones at the Ismail Sunni Jamiya Mosque and the Tajus Sunnah Arabic Madrasa during a Ganesh immersion procession on Wednesday.
 
The incident reportedly took place when the procession, which began from Taland, was passing through Railway Station Road after crossing the Gulmi railway bridge.
 
A complaint has been filed at Bhatkal Town Police Station by Abdul Alim (67) and Shahul Amin Gawai, alleging that the window panes of the mosque and madrasa were damaged in the stone-pelting.
 
Members of Muslim community staged a protest outside the police station on Wednesday night, demanding the arrest of those responsible.
 
Uttara Kannada SP Deepan visited Bhatkal and assured that those involved in the incident would be arrested. Additional police personnel have been deployed in Bhatkal.
 
“A complaint has already been registered regarding the incident that took place just now. We will take immediate action on it. We have already reached the spot, and all the police personnel are here. We will definitely take action in this matter,” said Deepan, SP, Uttara Kannada
 
He further said, “Whoever has committed any wrongdoing, we will certainly take action against them. All we are asking is that you allow us to do our work. If all of you disperse now, we can start our work. That is all.”
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Stones Allegedly Thrown at Mosque During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Karnataka’s Bhatkal; Tension Prevails in Area

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Stones Allegedly Thrown at Mosque During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Karnataka’s Bhatkal; Tension Prevails in Area

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Stones Allegedly Thrown at Mosque During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Karnataka’s Bhatkal; Tension Prevails in Area

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Stones Allegedly Thrown at Mosque During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Karnataka’s Bhatkal; Tension Prevails in Area
Stones Allegedly Thrown at Mosque During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Karnataka’s Bhatkal; Tension Prevails in Area
Stones Allegedly Thrown at Mosque During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Karnataka’s Bhatkal; Tension Prevails in Area
Stones Allegedly Thrown at Mosque During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Karnataka’s Bhatkal; Tension Prevails in Area
Stones Allegedly Thrown at Mosque During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Karnataka’s Bhatkal; Tension Prevails in Area

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