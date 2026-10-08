‘Stop Drinking Alcohol’: Noida Husband Jumps Into Drain And Dies After Fight With Wife Over Drinking Habits

On Wednesday, October 7, a couple from Noida’s Harola area was visiting relatives. Somewhere along the way, according to the wife’s statement to police, a quarrel began over the husband’s drinking.

The woman told police she had an argument with him about his alcohol consumption. In anger, he allegedly walked to the Kundli drain near the Sector 81 Metro station and jumped in.

The Call That Reached Police

Late that evening, the Sector 39 police station received information through the Dial-112 emergency line that a man had jumped into the drain. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Abhay Kumar Mishra said a search was launched immediately by local police, the fire service and the NDRF.

Seven Hours in the Dark Water

Firefighters entered the drain to search for the man. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also sent to the spot. Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey of Gautam Budh Nagar said the search continued through the night. After roughly seven hours, the man’s body was recovered.

#UttarPradesh: After a dispute with his wife, 29-year-old Ravi jumped into a dirty drain near the Sector-81 Metro station in #Noida. Ravi’s whereabouts are still unknown. Ravi is originally from Eta (UP). He currently lives in Gautam Buddh Nagar with his wife. The drain contains a lot of water and filth, which is making the search efforts difficult. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 7, 2026

Who He Was?

The deceased was 29 years old. He was originally from Jainpura village in Jalesar, Etah district, and had been living in Harola, Noida. Police have not released his name in the information shared so far.

The Drain Itself

A Noida Authority official, who did not wish to be named, said the Kundli drain is around six feet deep and can become deeper during the rains. Barriers have been placed along it, the official said, but the stretch where the man allegedly jumped was under construction.

What the Police Have Done?

Police prepared an inquest report and sent the body for a postmortem examination. No case has been registered so far, and police say further action is underway.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: ADCP Noida Abhay Kumar Misra says, “Last night, information was received via Dial 112 that a 29-year-old man named Ravi had jumped into a drain near the Sector 81 Metro station (under the jurisdiction of Police Station Sector 39) following a family dispute. Local police, along with fire, NDRF, and SDRF teams, were immediately summoned. After strenuous efforts, he was retrieved from the drain and transported to the hospital by ambulance, where doctors declared him dead. Further legal action is being taken.” (Source: Police) — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

A Question the Drain Leaves Behind

A quarrel that families across the country will recognise ended in a loss that no one in that household expected that evening. The postmortem report will establish the formal cause of death, and the section of the drain that was still under construction, though fenced, is likely to draw attention from the authority. For now, a wife is left to deal with the aftermath, and the investigation is yet to say anything beyond what she has told police.

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