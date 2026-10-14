Stopped From Contesting Sarpanch Election, Father Allegedly Runs Over Beta-Bahu With Bolero in Rajasthan’s Taranagar—What Triggered the Incident?

Panchayat elections are scheduled for November 16 in Taranagar in Rajasthan’s Churu district. In Changoi village, the contest for the post of sarpanch was already stirring ambition and conversation. For one resident, it was becoming something close to an obsession.

The Man Who Wanted To Be Sarpanch

Ramchandra Jat, 60, runs a Dharmakanta, a weighbridge, in Changoi. He wanted to contest the sarpanch election and was preparing to file his nomination.

A Family That Said No

His son Ravindra and daughter-in-law, named in reports as Mahindra, did not want him to contest. According to villagers, they repeatedly tried to dissuade him. Ramchandra refused to listen, and each attempt reportedly ended in an argument at home.

One Argument Too Many

Around 1 am on Tuesday night, the father and son argued over the same issue yet again, according to the account that has emerged. The quarrel did not end at home. Father and son reportedly reached the Dharmakanta separately that night, and the daughter-in-law followed after sensing trouble. The three argued over the same issue once more.

The Bolero And The Road Home

As Ravindra and Mahindra were returning home, an enraged Ramchandra allegedly drove his Bolero at them from behind and ran them over. Both died on the spot.

A Village Left Shaken

News of the incident shook Changoi. Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Ravindra’s mother is inconsolable, and so is the couple’s 11-year-old daughter. Villagers say Ramchandra was fixated on contesting the election and that every attempt to stop him led to a fight.

Arrest Made, Questions Remain

Police have arrested Ramchandra. The questions that remain are the ones investigators will have to answer: how the confrontation moved from a heated argument to a fatal act, whether it was planned or happened in a moment of rage, and what charges will be pressed.

What Lies Ahead

With the panchayat elections only weeks away, Changoi will go to the polls under the shadow of this tragedy. The police investigation, the post-mortem findings and the court proceedings will now decide how the law answers an argument over a sarpanch’s seat that ended with two lives lost and a child left without her parents.

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