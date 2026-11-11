Stopped From Drinking Alcohol, Youth Dies After Jumping from Water Tank Near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh

A 20-year-old man died after allegedly jumping from a water tank in Gunga village near Bhopal following a dispute with his family over drinking alcohol.

The deceased, identified as Shankar Ahirwar, son of Padam Ahirwar, reportedly climbed the water tank near the village in a fit of anger after his family members stopped him from consuming alcohol.

His brother also climbed the tank in an attempt to rescue him and prevent him from taking the extreme step. However, he failed to stop Shankar from jumping.

The youth died following the fall. Gunga police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Further proceedings are underway.

“The police received information about the youth’s death. He took the extreme step while he was under the influence of alcohol. A case of unnatural death has been registered. The police are recording statements from family members and investigating all aspects of the incident. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received,” ETV Bharat quoted Gunga Police Station In-charge Rinku Singh Jatav as saying.