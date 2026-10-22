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Home > Regionals News > Stray Dog Bite Was Suspected, the Cow Later Died, and 450 People Who Consumed Charanamrit During Durga Puja Were Given Anti-Rabies Vaccines in Gorakhpur

Stray Dog Bite Was Suspected, the Cow Later Died, and 450 People Who Consumed Charanamrit During Durga Puja Were Given Anti-Rabies Vaccines in Gorakhpur

Around 450 people in two Gorakhpur villages received anti-rabies shots after consuming charanamrit made from a cow’s milk. The animal later died after unusual behaviour, prompting a precautionary health drive.

Cow Dies After Unusual Behaviour in UP's Gorakhpur (Photo: AI)
Cow Dies After Unusual Behaviour in UP's Gorakhpur (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 18:33 IST

Around 450 people in two villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district received anti-rabies vaccinations after consuming charanamrit prepared from the milk of a cow suspected of having rabies. The precautionary drive followed the animal’s death after it reportedly displayed unusual behaviour, including barking. The incident sparked concern among devotees who had consumed the religious offering during Durga Puja, prompting health officials to launch a vaccination campaign.

Cow’s Sudden Death Sparks Fear in Two Gorakhpur Villages

The cow, owned by Nawami Yadav, died on Tuesday evening after its condition deteriorated sharply. According to Yadav, the animal had been unwell for one or two days before its symptoms worsened. He consulted private veterinarians Dr Bechan Singh and Dr Hardev Yadav, along with a doctor at the Dadi Khas veterinary hospital. The veterinarians reportedly suspected that a stray dog had bitten the cow, although officials have not confirmed whether the animal had rabies.

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Charanamrit Distribution Raises Concerns Among Devotees

The cow’s milk had been supplied to two local shops and several households in Dadi Khas and neighbouring Govindpur village. Some of the milk was reportedly used to prepare charanamrit distributed during Durga Puja. News of the cow’s death quickly alarmed residents, many of whom sought anti-rabies shots as a precaution.

Health Department Vaccinates Around 450 People

Around 50 residents visited a community health centre on Tuesday for vaccination. On Wednesday, October 21, a health team organised a village vaccination camp as more people came forward. Led by pharmacist Siddharth Singh, the team included health workers Arshad, Sonu Srivastava, Priyanka and Ankita. By Wednesday evening, approximately 400 additional people had received vaccines, bringing the total to around 450.

Gorakhpur Health Officials Urge Residents Not to Panic

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Kumar said the vaccinations were administered because residents were frightened after learning about the cow’s suspected exposure to rabies.

“The cow has died, and people were afraid. Therefore, 450 people were administered anti-rabies vaccines as a precautionary measure,” Kumar said.

He also sought to reassure residents that the milk was likely boiled before being used to prepare curd and charanamrit.

“There is no need to panic. Boiling the milk destroys the virus,” he said.

However, the suspected rabies infection in the cow remains unconfirmed, and the vaccination drive was undertaken as a precautionary response to public concern.

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Stray Dog Bite Was Suspected, the Cow Later Died, and 450 People Who Consumed Charanamrit During Durga Puja Were Given Anti-Rabies Vaccines in Gorakhpur
Tags: Anti-Rabies Vaccinationdurga-pujaGorakhpurhealth newsLocal Newsuttar pradesh

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Stray Dog Bite Was Suspected, the Cow Later Died, and 450 People Who Consumed Charanamrit During Durga Puja Were Given Anti-Rabies Vaccines in Gorakhpur

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Stray Dog Bite Was Suspected, the Cow Later Died, and 450 People Who Consumed Charanamrit During Durga Puja Were Given Anti-Rabies Vaccines in Gorakhpur
Stray Dog Bite Was Suspected, the Cow Later Died, and 450 People Who Consumed Charanamrit During Durga Puja Were Given Anti-Rabies Vaccines in Gorakhpur
Stray Dog Bite Was Suspected, the Cow Later Died, and 450 People Who Consumed Charanamrit During Durga Puja Were Given Anti-Rabies Vaccines in Gorakhpur
Stray Dog Bite Was Suspected, the Cow Later Died, and 450 People Who Consumed Charanamrit During Durga Puja Were Given Anti-Rabies Vaccines in Gorakhpur
Stray Dog Bite Was Suspected, the Cow Later Died, and 450 People Who Consumed Charanamrit During Durga Puja Were Given Anti-Rabies Vaccines in Gorakhpur

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