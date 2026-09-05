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Home > Regionals News > Stray Dogs Save Woman From Assault In Coimbatore, CCTV Shows What Happened Next

Stray Dogs Save Woman From Assault In Coimbatore, CCTV Shows What Happened Next

Stray dogs in Coimbatore allegedly stopped an assault on a woman, with CCTV footage capturing the intervention and helping police identify the accused.

Stray dogs chase away attacker in Coimbatore (Image: X)
Stray dogs chase away attacker in Coimbatore (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-05 13:25 IST

A pack of stray dogs in Coimbatore helped stop an alleged sexual assault on a woman sitting by the roadside, with the entire incident captured on CCTV. Police later arrested the accused after the footage helped identify him. The incident took place late on Thursday or in the early hours of Friday near a railway overbridge in Ashokapuram, Coimbatore, where the woman, who has a mental health condition and often stays in the area, was sitting near the dogs.

According to police, an intoxicated youth approached her and first asked whether the dogs belonged to her. He then threw a stone at one of them. The animals moved back a few steps but remained around the woman. The youth allegedly then tried to assault her, prompting her to scream for help.

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Coimbatore CCTV captures dog rushing to woman’s aid during alleged assault

As the woman screamed, one dog immediately moved towards the accused and attacked him, biting his legs and pulling him away from her. The other dogs, which had been standing farther away, also reacted to the commotion. The accused eventually ran from the spot, while the dog chased him down the road and drove him away from the area.

The dramatic sequence was captured on CCTV in Coimbatore. Police came across the footage while reviewing recordings as part of an investigation into a separate case. The video helped investigators identify the accused, who was later apprehended the same day.

Coimbatore police arrest accused after footage helps identify him

Police suspect the accused was under the influence of alcohol when he approached the woman. The CCTV footage showed him trying to drive the dogs away before allegedly turning his attention towards the woman.

The intervention by the dog brought the alleged assault to an end before the accused fled. The incident has since drawn attention online, with the Coimbatore stray dogs being widely hailed for appearing to protect the woman.

Also Read: Bengaluru Woman Lured With Job Offer, Kidnapped, Assaulted And Filmed Naked Over Unpaid Loan    

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Stray Dogs Save Woman From Assault In Coimbatore, CCTV Shows What Happened Next
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Stray Dogs Save Woman From Assault In Coimbatore, CCTV Shows What Happened Next

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Stray Dogs Save Woman From Assault In Coimbatore, CCTV Shows What Happened Next
Stray Dogs Save Woman From Assault In Coimbatore, CCTV Shows What Happened Next
Stray Dogs Save Woman From Assault In Coimbatore, CCTV Shows What Happened Next
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