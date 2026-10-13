Student Kidnapped At Knifepoint As 3 Men Force Their Way Into Cab; Drive Him Around For 15 Minutes, Call His Sister For Money

An 18-year-old ATLAS SkillTech University student was allegedly abducted in a cab, threatened with a knife and forced to pay Rs 14,250 by three history-sheeters in Mumbai on October 11. The Juhu police have registered a case of kidnapping, extortion and robbery against the accused, identified as Azad Maniyar, 34, Dipesh Chavan, 29, and Mondaya Devendra, alias Kishan, 30.

How three men allegedly trapped a student in Mumbai

Reports say that the complainant, Prajjawal Agrawal, had visited Juhu Beach with his cousin and her friends on Friday. Around 1.30 am, after dropping them at their hostel in Vile Parle, he was allegedly confronted by three men who approached his cab.

The men allegedly slapped the cab driver and claimed to be members of a union. They then forced Agrawal into the cab and drove around Juhu for about 15 minutes, while two other men followed on a two-wheeler, according to the complaint.

Knife threat and Rs 14,250 extortion in Mumbai

As per reports, the ordeal allegedly continued near Ruia Park, where Maniyar threatened Agrawal with a knife and demanded money. The accused allegedly extorted Rs 5,000 through UPI and took another Rs 5,250 in cash.

A further Rs 4,000 was allegedly collected through Agrawal’s sister, taking the total amount to Rs 14,250. The student was eventually released near Mithibai College after the accused allegedly threatened him with death.

Juhu police register kidnapping and robbery case in Mumbai

The Juhu police have registered a case against all three accused under charges of kidnapping, extortion and robbery. The complaint names Maniyar, Chavan and Devendra, alias Kishan, as the alleged perpetrators.

The case centres on allegations that the student was forced into a vehicle, driven around against his will and threatened with a knife to obtain money.