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Home > Regionals News > Student’s Face And Ear Injured By Teacher In Bhopal, 5th Grader Was Brutally Thrashed After Failing To do Homework – Know Full Story

Student’s Face And Ear Injured By Teacher In Bhopal, 5th Grader Was Brutally Thrashed After Failing To do Homework – Know Full Story

Bhopal fifth-grade student allegedly beaten by coaching teacher Rahul Gaur over unfinished homework, suffering injuries on his cheek and ear; FIR registered after mother’s complaint.

5th-Grade Student Beaten By Teacher Over Homework
5th-Grade Student Beaten By Teacher Over Homework

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 08:04 IST

A fifth grader in Bhopal reportedly got thrashed by his teacher because he failed to do his homework, resulting in marks of injury on his face and ears. This case was reported from the Bagsewaniya locality, where the boy had gone to take coaching from a coaching institute called “Addiction Classes”. Upon coming back home, the mother of the boy noticed these injuries and found out that her son had been physically assaulted by the coach.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Gaur, a teacher at Addiction Classes. The child was reportedly left traumatised after the alleged beating. The injuries on his cheek and ear raised concern at home, following which his mother approached the police and lodged a complaint against the teacher.

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Bhopal teacher accused of beating child over unfinished homework

According to the complaint, the fifth-grade student was beaten after he failed to do his homework. The alleged assault took place during coaching classes in the Bagsewaniya area of Bhopal. The child later returned home, where his family noticed visible injury marks on his cheek and ear.

The incident has sparked concern over the treatment of young students at coaching centres. In this case, the allegation is specifically against Rahul Gaur, who teaches at Addiction Classes in Bhopal. The child’s mother decided to approach the police after seeing the injuries and learning what had allegedly happened during the class.

Bhopal mother approaches police after finding injury marks

The mother filed a complaint against Gaur, seeking action over the alleged assault on her child. The complaint stated that the student had been beaten for not completing his homework and had suffered injuries to his cheek and ear.

Following the complaint, police in Bhopal registered an FIR against the coaching teacher. The case has brought attention to the alleged physical punishment of a school student over unfinished homework. The young child was reportedly traumatised by the teacher’s alleged brutality, while the FIR now places the allegations against Gaur under police action.

Bhopal case raises concern over punishment in coaching classes

The incident involving the fifth-grade student has raised concerns about the use of physical punishment against children in educational settings. The alleged beating was reported after the child returned from coaching with injuries on his face and ear.

With the FIR registered on the mother’s complaint, the allegations against Rahul Gaur will now be examined by police. The case relates to Addiction Classes in Bhopal’s Bagsewaniya area, where the child had gone for coaching before returning home with the reported injuries.

Also Read: Wife Abandoned At Chauraha Over Dowry Car Demand, Husband Remarried After Triple Talaq – Aligarh Woman Accuses Him Of Affair With Transgender    

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Student’s Face And Ear Injured By Teacher In Bhopal, 5th Grader Was Brutally Thrashed After Failing To do Homework – Know Full Story
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Student’s Face And Ear Injured By Teacher In Bhopal, 5th Grader Was Brutally Thrashed After Failing To do Homework – Know Full Story

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Student’s Face And Ear Injured By Teacher In Bhopal, 5th Grader Was Brutally Thrashed After Failing To do Homework – Know Full Story
Student’s Face And Ear Injured By Teacher In Bhopal, 5th Grader Was Brutally Thrashed After Failing To do Homework – Know Full Story
Student’s Face And Ear Injured By Teacher In Bhopal, 5th Grader Was Brutally Thrashed After Failing To do Homework – Know Full Story
Student’s Face And Ear Injured By Teacher In Bhopal, 5th Grader Was Brutally Thrashed After Failing To do Homework – Know Full Story
Student’s Face And Ear Injured By Teacher In Bhopal, 5th Grader Was Brutally Thrashed After Failing To do Homework – Know Full Story

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