Students Pack In, Attack IILM Student: Video Shows Man Hit By Thar, Kicked And Thrashed In Gurugram

Six students have been detained after a clash outside IILM University in Gurugram’s Sector 53, where Thar-borne youths allegedly attacked students, including a third-year BA Psychology student. The student was allegedly hit by a Thar SUV before the attackers brutally assaulted him, leaving him with severe injuries. The incident was captured on CCTV, while the accused youths fled the spot after the attack. The victim later submitted a complaint at the Sector 53 police station and alleged that an FIR has not been registered yet.

Gurugram clash leaves psychology student seriously injured after Thar attack

The incident took place outside the university during a clash between two groups. According to the available information, the accused first hit the student with the Thar and then assaulted him. Female students were also allegedly attacked during the clash.

After the assault, the Thar-borne youths fled the scene. The CCTV footage is expected to help in establishing what happened during the Gurugram incident and identifying the sequence of the alleged attacks.

Gurugram police detain six students after university clash

Following information about the fight, a team from the Sector 53 police station reached the campus and took preventive action based on the complaint. Six students were detained as police began investigating the circumstances that led to the clash.

The victim has alleged that despite submitting a complaint, an FIR has not been registered yet. Police are currently looking into the Gurugram case and the allegations of assault outside the university.

Gurugram university forms committee, begins disciplinary action

The university has identified six students from the two groups involved and formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter. The management has also started the process of suspending the students involved.

Police have asked the university to take disciplinary action against the students. The ongoing investigation is focused on establishing what led to the Gurugram clash and the alleged assaults on students outside the campus.

Also Read: ‘Would You Be Okay With Physical Intimacy?’: Delhi Woman Asked Sexually Suggestive Questions In Job Interview