A school bus carrying children met with a serious accident at Kohefiza Intersection on VIP Road in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, leaving three students and three teachers injured. The bus reportedly lost control while negotiating a turn, broke through a roadside railing and eventually crashed into a tree. The impact left the vehicle badly damaged and triggered panic among passers-by and local residents. All six injured passengers were rushed to Hamidia Hospital for primary treatment.

School Bus Loses Control at Kohefiza Circle

According to eyewitness accounts, the accident occurred when the school bus was passing through Kohefiza Circle. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to negotiate a turn. The bus veered off the road, smashed through the roadside railing and climbed onto it before crashing into a tree. The collision was reportedly so forceful that the bus sustained significant damage. The incident created panic in the area, with people rushing towards the damaged vehicle to help those trapped or injured inside.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: A school bus met with an accident at Kohefiza Intersection on VIP Road in Bhopal after climbing onto the roadside railing, leaving several schoolchildren and a teacher injured. The injured students and teacher were rushed to different hospitals for medical treatment. More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026

3 Children and 3 Teachers Injured

The accident left three schoolchildren and three teachers injured. Following the collision, local residents immediately stepped in to rescue the passengers and help them get out of the damaged bus. The injured students and teachers were subsequently taken to Hamidia Hospital, where they received primary medical treatment. Further details about their condition were awaited.

Locals Rush to Rescue Passengers, Police Informed

Eyewitnesses said local residents played an important role in helping the injured passengers immediately after the accident. They assisted in pulling people out of the bus and alerted the police. The incident has once again drawn attention to road safety concerns involving school transportation, particularly at busy intersections and turning points. The exact circumstances leading to the driver losing control are yet to be established. Further details regarding the cause of the accident and the condition of the injured passengers are awaited.

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