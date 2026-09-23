Sub-Inspector, Constable, 2 CRPF Personnel Allegedly Gang Rape 23-Year-Old Woman In Uttar Pradesh On Pretext Of Taking Her To Religious Site

A shocking Amroha gang rape case has emerged, with a 23-year-old woman alleging that she was sexually assaulted by a police sub-inspector, a constable and two CRPF personnel. Following the woman’s complaint, police registered a case and arrested all four named accused.

Woman Allegedly Lured on Pretext of Visiting Religious Site

The alleged gang rape incident in Amroha took place in the Hasanpur Kotwali area, according to the complaint. The woman alleged that she was called on the pretext of being taken to a religious site. According to her statement, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was being taken there. The two CRPF personnel who allegedly brought the woman from Muzaffarnagar were reportedly known to the police personnel posted in Hasanpur.

Police Sub-Inspector, Constable Among Accused

The accused have been identified as Sub-Inspector Sanjay Tomar, Constable Pramod and two CRPF personnel, according to the complaint. The allegations have led to a serious Amroha crime case involving members of the police and paramilitary force. Police acted after receiving the woman’s written complaint and registered a case under relevant legal provisions.

All Four Accused Arrested

Police said all four named accused have been arrested in connection with the Amroha rape case. The arrests were made following the woman’s complaint and subsequent police action. Amroha Superintendent of Police Lakhan Singh Yadav said that the accused have been taken into custody and that the investigation is underway.

Forensic Evidence Being Collected

Police said the victim’s official statement is being recorded as part of the investigation. Forensic evidence and other relevant material are also being collected to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident. Authorities said the Amroha gang rape investigation will proceed on the basis of the evidence gathered, and further legal action will be taken accordingly. The allegations against the accused are yet to be established in court, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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