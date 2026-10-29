Sudden 15-Foot-Deep Pit In Maharashtra’s Dhule Sparks Mystery; Is It An Ancient Well From Ahilyabai Holkar’s Era?

A sudden pit measuring around 10 to 15 feet deep has appeared in Pimpalner, in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, triggering concern and curiosity among local residents. The pit appeared near Akhande Wada and the Old Police Lines. An inspection reportedly revealed an old stone structure and a water source beneath the ground, prompting calls for an urgent technical assessment by the municipal council. The discovery has raised questions about what lies beneath the site and whether the structure could be connected to an older underground water system. However, its origin and age have not yet been established.

Sudden Ground Collapse Sparks Concern

The unexpected appearance of the deep pit created a stir in the locality, with residents seeking clarity about the cause of the incident. The opening has drawn attention because of its depth and the reported presence of a stone structure below the surface. The exact circumstances that led to the ground opening up remain unclear. Further inspection will be needed to determine whether the pit formed because of a subsurface cavity, an old underground structure or another geological or structural factor.





Ancient Stone Structure and Water Source Found

During an inspection, an old stone structure and a water source were reportedly observed beneath the ground. The discovery has sparked speculation that the site could contain a historic well or another traditional water structure. Some have questioned whether it could date back to the era of Ahilyabai Holkar. However, there is currently no official confirmation establishing a connection between the structure and her period. A detailed technical and historical examination would be required to determine the structure’s age, purpose and significance.





Municipal Council Asked to Conduct Inspection

A technical investigation has been requested from the municipal council to establish the cause of the sudden pit and assess the condition of the underground structure. Residents have also been urged to exercise caution around the site. Authorities’ assessment is expected to help determine the next steps and establish whether any safety measures are necessary. For now, the discovery remains unexplained, with further inspection expected to provide clarity on the pit’s origin and the structure beneath it.

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