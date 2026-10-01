LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘Suddenly The Roof Came Down’: 6 Girl Students Injured As Nanded Govt School Room-Roof Collapses Mid-Class, One Critical

‘Suddenly The Roof Came Down’: 6 Girl Students Injured As Nanded Govt School Room-Roof Collapses Mid-Class, One Critical

Around 15–20 students were reportedly present when plaster and cement-concrete debris suddenly fell on them.

Six girl students were injured, one critically, after a portion of the classroom ceiling collapsed during class at Zilla Parishad Primary School in Nanded. (Source:X)
Six girl students were injured, one critically, after a portion of the classroom ceiling collapsed during class at Zilla Parishad Primary School in Nanded. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 15:55 IST

In a shocking incident, a portion of the classroom ceiling at Zilla Parishad Primary School in Maharashtra’s Nanded district suddenly collapsed, injuring six female students. One of the injured students is reportedly in critical condition.

Ceiling Debris Falls on Students at Primary School

The incident occurred when around 15 to 20 students were present inside the classroom. Without warning, a large portion of plaster and cement-concrete debris from the ceiling came crashing down directly onto the students. The sudden collapse triggered panic across the school premises, with terrified students crying out for help as debris covered parts of the classroom. Several students were trapped or injured in the chaos.

You Might Be Interested In

Teachers Rush to Rescue Students

Teachers present at the school immediately sprang into action following the collapse. Acting swiftly, they began removing the debris and pulling students to safety. Their prompt response helped rescue the children from beneath the fallen material and ensured that the injured students could receive medical attention without further delay.

Parents Express Anger

The incident has sparked anger and concern among parents and residents in the area. Locals have reportedly raised questions over the condition and maintenance of the school building. According to residents, the school structure had been in a dilapidated condition for some time, raising concerns over whether adequate steps had been taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Questions Over School Safety

The collapse has once again highlighted concerns about the safety of ageing school buildings and the need for regular inspections and timely repairs. Parents are demanding that authorities investigate the incident, assess the condition of the entire school building and take immediate steps to prevent similar accidents in the future. Further details about the condition of the injured students and any official action are awaited.
Also Read: Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Suddenly The Roof Came Down’: 6 Girl Students Injured As Nanded Govt School Room-Roof Collapses Mid-Class, One Critical
Tags: Maharashtra school accidentNanded school accidentNanded school ceiling collapseNanded school roof collapseSakur Zilla Parishad Primary Schoolschool ceiling collapsesix girl students injured

RELATED News

Woman Meets Instagram Friend In Jaipur Hotel After Marriage Promise, Know What Happened Next?

Masked Man Enters 26 Years Old Bhubaneswar Woman’s Flat, Allegedly Rapes Her at Gunpoint- What Happened That Night? Police Probe Underway

Wife Wanted To Marry Lover, Allegedly Had Husband Killed In Rs 10 Lakh Murder Deal In Muzaffarnagar

Drug Peddlers Make Reels Inside Nashik Central Jail, Prison Turned Into ‘Fun Hub’; Viral Video Exposes Shocking Security Lapse

Baba First Drinks Daru, Smokes Cigarettes, Then ‘Kisses Women to Drive Away Evil Spirits’: Who Is The Viral Video Godman?

LATEST NEWS

“I Want That Feeling Back”: Rohit Sharma Reveals What Is Driving Him Towards The 2027 World Cup

Why Do We Feed Crows And Not Other Birds During Shraddha? What If They Eat The Offering, Garuda Purana Saying, Know The Significance

‘Suddenly The Roof Came Down’: 6 Girl Students Injured As Nanded Govt School Room-Roof Collapses Mid-Class, One Critical

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Edge Pakistan in Thriller Hockey Semifinal as Harmanpreet’s Side Sets Sight on Gold Medal

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Fallout: What Does This Mean For Portuguese Star in Race to 1000 Goals?

Who Will Take The Gold Medal If India vs Pakistan Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain? | Asian Games 2026 Cricket

Veteran Investor, Anil Kumar Goel-Backed TNA Solutions to Hit Capital Markets with IPO

Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 10 Bollywood Films That Brought Mahatma Gandhi’s Life and Ideals to the Screen

Apple Pay India: How To Set Up, Add Credit, Debit Cards And Make Payments With iPhone

Has Cristiano Ronaldo Retired Before Lionel Messi? Here’s What Happened Between CR7 and Coach Jorge Jesus

‘Suddenly The Roof Came Down’: 6 Girl Students Injured As Nanded Govt School Room-Roof Collapses Mid-Class, One Critical

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Suddenly The Roof Came Down’: 6 Girl Students Injured As Nanded Govt School Room-Roof Collapses Mid-Class, One Critical

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Suddenly The Roof Came Down’: 6 Girl Students Injured As Nanded Govt School Room-Roof Collapses Mid-Class, One Critical
‘Suddenly The Roof Came Down’: 6 Girl Students Injured As Nanded Govt School Room-Roof Collapses Mid-Class, One Critical
‘Suddenly The Roof Came Down’: 6 Girl Students Injured As Nanded Govt School Room-Roof Collapses Mid-Class, One Critical
‘Suddenly The Roof Came Down’: 6 Girl Students Injured As Nanded Govt School Room-Roof Collapses Mid-Class, One Critical
‘Suddenly The Roof Came Down’: 6 Girl Students Injured As Nanded Govt School Room-Roof Collapses Mid-Class, One Critical

QUICK LINKS