‘Suddenly The Roof Came Down’: 6 Girl Students Injured As Nanded Govt School Room-Roof Collapses Mid-Class, One Critical

In a shocking incident, a portion of the classroom ceiling at Zilla Parishad Primary School in Maharashtra’s Nanded district suddenly collapsed, injuring six female students. One of the injured students is reportedly in critical condition.

Ceiling Debris Falls on Students at Primary School

The incident occurred when around 15 to 20 students were present inside the classroom. Without warning, a large portion of plaster and cement-concrete debris from the ceiling came crashing down directly onto the students. The sudden collapse triggered panic across the school premises, with terrified students crying out for help as debris covered parts of the classroom. Several students were trapped or injured in the chaos.

Teachers Rush to Rescue Students

Teachers present at the school immediately sprang into action following the collapse. Acting swiftly, they began removing the debris and pulling students to safety. Their prompt response helped rescue the children from beneath the fallen material and ensured that the injured students could receive medical attention without further delay.

Parents Express Anger

The incident has sparked anger and concern among parents and residents in the area. Locals have reportedly raised questions over the condition and maintenance of the school building. According to residents, the school structure had been in a dilapidated condition for some time, raising concerns over whether adequate steps had been taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Questions Over School Safety

The collapse has once again highlighted concerns about the safety of ageing school buildings and the need for regular inspections and timely repairs. Parents are demanding that authorities investigate the incident, assess the condition of the entire school building and take immediate steps to prevent similar accidents in the future. Further details about the condition of the injured students and any official action are awaited.

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