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Home > Regionals News > ‘Supari’ To God? Rs 20 Note Carrying Chilling Death Wish For Aunt Found In Andhra Temple Donation Box

‘Supari’ To God? Rs 20 Note Carrying Chilling Death Wish For Aunt Found In Andhra Temple Donation Box

A Rs 20 note carrying a shocking plea for an aunt's death was found inside a temple donation box in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district. The unusual message stunned temple staff and devotees before going viral online, triggering widespread reactions ranging from humour to concern over family disputes.

'Supari' To God? Rs 20 Note Carrying Chilling Death Wish For Aunt Found In Andhra Temple Donation Box (Via X)
'Supari' To God? Rs 20 Note Carrying Chilling Death Wish For Aunt Found In Andhra Temple Donation Box (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 13:02 IST

Andhra Pradesh: A handwritten plea on a Rs 20 currency note has become the talk of social media after it was discovered inside a temple donation box in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. The unusual message, allegedly seeking divine intervention against a family member, left temple staff shocked and devotees divided between amusement and concern. The note surfaced during the routine counting of offerings at the Subrahmanyeshwara Swamy Temple, where thousands of devotees visit to seek blessings and fulfil vows.

Chilling Message Written On Currency Note

According to temple sources, officials sorting through donations came across a Rs 20 note carrying a handwritten message addressed to the deity. The note reportedly read: “Swami, I can no longer bear the harassment from my aunt. Please make sure she dies soon.”

The startling request immediately caught the attention of staff members involved in the counting process. Such notes are not uncommon in temples, where devotees often write prayers and wishes seeking help from the divine. However, requests usually revolve around health, education, employment, marriage, financial stability or family welfare.

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The harsh tone and nature of this particular message made it stand out from the thousands of routine offerings received by the temple.

Temple Staff Left Surprised

Officials reportedly paused while counting the donations after noticing the unusual wording on the note. Some initially thought it was a prank, while others were taken aback by the apparent frustration and anger expressed by the anonymous writer.

Temple workers said they had seen devotees attach small notes containing prayers before, but a request wishing death upon a relative was highly unusual.

The discovery quickly became a topic of conversation among devotees present at the temple premises.

Social Media Reacts To Viral Temple Note

Photographs of the note soon found their way onto social media platforms, where they rapidly gained traction. The image triggered a flood of reactions, with users expressing everything from disbelief and humour to concern over the strained family relationship hinted at in the message.

Many social media users joked that the writer had effectively given a “supari” contract to God, while others viewed the note as a reflection of deep personal distress and unresolved family conflicts.

The incident has since sparked widespread online discussion about family disputes, emotional frustration and the unusual ways people sometimes express their grievances.

A Rare & Unusual Temple Offering

Temples across India frequently receive written prayers tucked inside donation boxes, seeking blessings for examinations, business ventures, marriages and personal well-being. Yet the Anantapur note has drawn attention because of its stark departure from the hopeful and positive requests typically associated with places of worship.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Power Cut Today June 20: Check Full List Of Areas Facing Electricity Outage

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‘Supari’ To God? Rs 20 Note Carrying Chilling Death Wish For Aunt Found In Andhra Temple Donation Box
Tags: Anantapur temple newsAndhra Pradesh templeAndhra viral storyhome-hero-pos-9Rs 20 note viralsocial media viral noteSubrahmanyeshwara Swamy Templetemple donation box messageviral donation box note

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‘Supari’ To God? Rs 20 Note Carrying Chilling Death Wish For Aunt Found In Andhra Temple Donation Box
‘Supari’ To God? Rs 20 Note Carrying Chilling Death Wish For Aunt Found In Andhra Temple Donation Box
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