Supreme Court Denies UP Teacher’s Transfer To In-Laws’ District, Says Students’ Education Comes First

The Supreme Court has refused to direct the transfer of a Uttar Pradesh-based government teacher to the district where her in-laws reside, observing that inter-district transfer cannot be claimed as a matter of right merely because an employee has been displaced from her family. The Court emphasised that the interests of students and the availability of teachers in schools must take priority over the personal convenience of government teachers. It observed that education cannot be treated as a means of advancing teachers’ careers or securing convenient postings.

Teacher’s Eligibility for Inter-District Transfer Challenged

During the contempt proceedings, the appellant-contemnor opposed the transfer by relying on the applicable service rules. It was argued that the respondent teacher was not eligible for an inter-district transfer because she had secured marks below the prescribed minimum cut-off. It was further submitted that allowing her transfer would leave the concerned school short of teachers, adversely affecting students’ education.

Supreme Court Highlights RTE Act Requirements

The Court took note of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, which prescribes a specific student-teacher ratio that every school must maintain under its Schedule. It observed that permitting transfers without considering the impact on staffing could undermine the statutory requirements designed to ensure proper education for children.

Women’s Transfer Relaxation Cannot Affect Students

The Supreme Court also clarified the scope of Rule 8(2)(d), observing that the provision offers relaxation in favour of women employees. However, such relaxation cannot be interpreted in a manner that jeopardises students’ studies. The Court made it clear that the provision does not give women employees an unconditional right to seek inter-district transfers, particularly when such a move could create a shortage of teachers. Reiterating the importance of students’ interests, the Court stressed that administrative decisions on transfers must not compromise the quality and continuity of education in government schools.

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