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Home > Regionals News > Supreme Court Says State Cannot Claim Temple Properties Through Gift Deeds, Sets Clear Legal Boundary

Supreme Court Says State Cannot Claim Temple Properties Through Gift Deeds, Sets Clear Legal Boundary

The Supreme Court ruled that the Tamil Nadu government cannot acquire temple property through an illegal gift deed. It ordered higher rent for a government office built on temple land and directed the State to pay outstanding dues and costs.

Supreme Court (Photo: AI)
Supreme Court (Photo: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 16:42 IST

A village temple’s land, a gift deed signed by a temporary trustee, and a Taluk Office built on top of it. Nine years after the transfer, the Supreme Court has held that the State cannot take over temple property this way, however good the purpose.

A Gift Deed in Erode

The dispute concerns 1 acre and 10 cents of land belonging to the Nagapalayam Mariamman-Ponnachiamman Temple at Kodumudi village in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district. In August 2017, a temporary trustee of the temple executed a gift deed transferring the land to the Tamil Nadu government for the construction of a Taluk Office.

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Devotees Challenge the Transfer

The transaction was challenged before the Madras High Court, which dismissed the petition in March 2019. It held that the relevant statutory provision did not expressly prohibit gifts of temple property.

Devotees then approached the Supreme Court in the case titled K Ramalingam and Others v. Government of Tamil Nadu and Others.

What the Court Held

A Bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe held the transfer illegal. The Court said the State’s role as custodian of religious properties does not give it the authority to acquire ownership of them.

“The State, as custodian, cannot unilaterally usurp, nor permit any of its officers to usurp, the property of the religious/charitable institutions it is charged to protect,” the Court said, adding that a transaction offending this principle is liable to be struck down whatever its label or public purpose.

Why the Gift Was Void

The Court found that the land was an inam property granted for the support and maintenance of the deity. Section 41 of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959, expressly prohibited its transfer by gift. Such a gift, the Court said, was void from the outset and could not be validated by government sanction.

It also rejected the argument that a temporary trustee can transfer temple property without restriction. Trustees must manage religious properties prudently and for the institution’s benefit, and a gift, being a transfer without consideration, cannot be regarded as an act of ordinary prudence.

Criticism of the State

The Court was particularly critical of the government’s conduct. It noted that although the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department acknowledged the temple’s ownership, the Revenue Department reclassified the land as government property and went ahead with construction. The State kept defending the transaction until the Supreme Court sought a clarification in February 2022. The Bench said the government should not have needed judicial intervention to recognise its statutory duties.

A Practical Remedy

Because a Taluk Office had already been built with public funds, the Court chose not to disturb the government’s continued occupation. It treated the occupation as a lease and raised the monthly rent from ₹13,235 to ₹31,000, payable retrospectively from March 8, 2019. The rent must be revised every three years, and lease terms must serve the temple’s best interests.

The government must clear outstanding rent within three months and pay costs of ₹1 lakh to the temple within eight weeks. The Court also directed State authorities to strictly follow the statutory safeguards on transferring and leasing religious properties.

Who Appeared

Advocate S Ravi Shankar appeared for the appellants. Additional Advocate General Haripriya Padmanabhan and advocate Kanika Kalaiyarasan represented the Tamil Nadu government. Senior Advocate M Sathayanarayan, with advocates B Karunakaran and Jeyasri, appeared for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. Senior Advocate Shailesh Madiyal assisted as amicus curiae.

What Happens Next

The immediate test is compliance: whether the arrears and costs are paid within the deadlines and a proper lease is drawn up. The ruling may also prompt scrutiny of similar transfers of temple land elsewhere in the State, though the judgment as reported does not say so.

Also Read: Allahabad High Court Ruling: Transgender Woman Cannot Use BNS Section 69 In ‘False Promise Of Marriage’ Case

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Supreme Court Says State Cannot Claim Temple Properties Through Gift Deeds, Sets Clear Legal Boundary

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Supreme Court Says State Cannot Claim Temple Properties Through Gift Deeds, Sets Clear Legal Boundary
Supreme Court Says State Cannot Claim Temple Properties Through Gift Deeds, Sets Clear Legal Boundary
Supreme Court Says State Cannot Claim Temple Properties Through Gift Deeds, Sets Clear Legal Boundary
Supreme Court Says State Cannot Claim Temple Properties Through Gift Deeds, Sets Clear Legal Boundary
Supreme Court Says State Cannot Claim Temple Properties Through Gift Deeds, Sets Clear Legal Boundary

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