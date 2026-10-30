Supreme Court Sends Reliance KG Basin Dispute To Mediation, Appoints Former Judge Ranjana Desai As Mediator

After years of arbitration and appeals over gas that allegedly migrated between two offshore blocks, the top court has asked a retired judge to try to settle a claim worth about ₹12,800 crore.

A Dispute Under The Seabed

The story begins far from any courtroom, deep below the sea off India’s east coast. Gas does not respect the lines drawn on a map, and in the Krishna Godavari (KG) Basin, a long-running fight grew out of that simple fact.

On Friday, October 30, the Supreme Court stepped in with a new suggestion for the two sides, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and the Union government: sit down with a mediator.

What The Court Ordered

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi sent the dispute to mediation. It appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as mediator, saying she handles complex commercial disputes well.

The court said an expert from each side should assist her. It did not fix any timeline for the mediation, and told the parties to make written and oral presentations before her. They were also asked to contact her that day or the next to fix a date and time.

Why Mediation, Why Now

The bench acted after noting that the parties had not been able to find a workable solution on their own. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Reliance, said the company had no problem with mediation. The matter will come back before the court after four weeks, when the parties must report on how far the mediation has gone.

How The Dispute Began

The roots go back to a Production Sharing Contract signed in April 2000 between the Union of India, Reliance and Niko, for the KG DWN 98/3 block. Reliance first held a 90 percent stake, and later sold part of it to British Petroleum.

In 2013, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) alleged that gas from its neighbouring block had moved into the Reliance led block, letting Reliance and its partners extract and sell gas that belonged to ONGC. A 2015 technical study by DeGolyer and MacNaughton confirmed that the reservoirs were connected. The Central government then demanded nearly $1.55 billion, about ₹12,800 crore, from Reliance.

The Arbitration, And A Split Verdict

Reliance disputed the claim and began arbitration under the contract. A majority of the tribunal ruled in its favour, holding that nothing in the contract barred extracting the migrated gas. One arbitrator dissented, saying Reliance was not entitled to profit from migrated gas without clear government approval.

A single judge of the Delhi High Court first upheld the award. The Union appealed under Section 37 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

The High Court Turns The Tables

A Delhi High Court division bench of Justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee set aside both the award and the single judge’s order. It gave four main reasons. It found patent illegality, saying Reliance had not disclosed a 2003 report on reservoir connectivity. It held that the arbitration was domestic, not international, because the lead claimant was an Indian company. It said natural resources are held in trust for the people and cannot be exploited without proper authorisation. And it found unjust enrichment, saying the gas legally belonged to ONGC or the government.

Reliance and its partners, British Petroleum Exploration (Alpha) Limited and Niko (NECO) Limited, took these findings to the Supreme Court.

What Happens Next

The mediation starts without a deadline, so its pace will depend on how both sides approach it. The key questions are whether the government and Reliance can agree on a figure, and whether the legal questions raised by the High Court, including the nature of the arbitration, will be left undecided if they settle. If mediation fails, the Supreme Court will go back to hear the appeals. Either way, the result will matter well beyond these two parties, as it touches how natural resources are shared and how large energy contracts are enforced.

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