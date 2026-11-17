In a major relief to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted major relief him by staying his conviction in the fake birth certificate case. Along with Khan, the top court also stayed the convictions of his wife Tazeen Fatma and son Abdullah Azam.

By staying the Azam Khan’s family’s convictions, the apex court rejected Uttar Pradesh government’s appeal against the stay on their conviction.

A Bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu delivered the verdict and allowed the appeals filed by Tazeen Fatma and Abdullah Azam Khan while dismissing the UP government’s challenge to the Allahabad High Court order.

The Allahabad High Court had on May 24, 2024, stayed Azam Khan’s conviction but declined to grant the same relief to his wife and son. Challenging the order, the UP government approached the Supreme Court, while Tazeen Fatma and Abdullah Azam Khan also moved the top court seeking similar relief. The top court accepted their appeals and granted relief to all three family members in the case.

What is fake birth certificate case?

The case relates to allegations that two separate birth certificates were obtained for Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of Azam Khan and Tazeen Fatma. One certificate recorded his date of birth as January 1, 1993, while another, issued by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, mentioned September 30, 1990.

The row came to light after objections were raised over Abdullah Azam Khan’s eligibility to contest the 2017 UP Assembly election from Suar constituency. His election was subsequently annulled by the Allahabad High Court.