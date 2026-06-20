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Home > Regionals News > Surat Accountant Fakes Own Kidnapping, Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ransom From Family; What He Did Next Shocked Police

Surat Accountant Fakes Own Kidnapping, Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ransom From Family; What He Did Next Shocked Police

A Surat accountant allegedly faked his own kidnapping and demanded a Rs 50 lakh ransom from his family after suffering heavy losses in stock market options trading. Police launched a major investigation, only to discover that the entire kidnapping was staged by the missing man himself.

Surat Accountant Fakes Own Kidnapping, Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ransom.
Surat Accountant Fakes Own Kidnapping, Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ransom.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 14:54 IST

What looked like a truly shocking kidnapping incident in Gujarat’s Surat ended up being something else entirely. A 36-year-old accountant reportedly staged his own kidnapping, then asked for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from his family. When he vanished, everyone panicked, and it kicked off a big police probe. However, as the officers worked through the hints and clues, they found a surprising reality underneath it all. Police say the man had planned the entire kidnapping theater himself.

How Surat Accountant Fakes Own Kidnapping?

The accused, Jignesh Talaviya, resides in Surat’s Mota Varachha area. He suddenly went missing on June 12, and at that point his family just feared, like, he had been kidnapped, so police started a big search exercise.

After Jignesh disappeared, his wife, Meenakshiben Talaviya, moved to file a missing person complaint at the Utran Police Station. Not long after that, the family began getting messages saying Jignesh had been kidnapped.

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Those messages asked for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh and also told the family not to contact police or freeze any bank accounts. The messages further warned that something bad could happen to Jignesh if they did not follow what was said.

The matter turned even more alarming once a video came out, showing Jignesh tied up and looking like a hostage, and then the family felt it was definitely a real kidnapping. 

How Police Investigation Reveals Shocking Truth

Surat Police started a deeper investigation to find Jignesh. Officers went through CCTV footage, checked technical evidence, and collected bits and pieces from multiple sources to track where he went and how.

During the probe, police got some leads that made it look like he had moved across several places. At one stage, investigators were even quite convinced he was somewhere in Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, another video came up, where threats were said that his body would be sent back if the ransom wasn’t paid.

Still, when police looked at the videos more closely, a few inconsistencies showed up. After that, the investigation took a clearer direction, and it turned out that one of the videos was actually filmed in Godhra. That detail helped officers uncover what was really behind the alleged kidnapping. 

What Happened When Surat Man Found

The case took a kind of dramatic turn on June 15, when police found Jignesh at Shiv Hotel in Godhra, in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district. Even with all those kidnapping claims, he was safe, and also unharmed.

During questioning, Jignesh allegedly said that he had planned the whole kidnapping story by himself. Police claimed he wrote the ransom messages, and he recorded the hostage videos on his own, in order to make it seem like he had been abducted.

Investigators later said he even showed officers how he tied himself up, and filmed the videos without any other person’s help. The police then concluded that the kidnapping was basically staged, from start to finish. 

Why Surat Man Planned His Own Kidnapping? 

According to the Surat Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Alok Kumar Jhala, the investigation showed that Jignesh was dealing with serious financial issues.  

Police said he reportedly lost around Rs 50-60 lakh while trading in the stock market using call and put options. Investigators believe he went into options trading with the thought of earning quick profits, but somehow it turned into heavy losses instead.  

As per the police, he allegedly tried to stage the kidnapping act in order to collect money from his family, and then use that amount to cover the debts which had built up due to those losses.

Also Read: Bihar Student Alleges Man Drugged Her, Exploited Her for Months, Forced Abortion After Marriage Promise 

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Surat Accountant Fakes Own Kidnapping, Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ransom From Family; What He Did Next Shocked Police
Tags: fake kidnappingGujarat crime newsransomstock marketstock market lossesSurat accountantSurat kidnapping case

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Surat Accountant Fakes Own Kidnapping, Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ransom From Family; What He Did Next Shocked Police

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Surat Accountant Fakes Own Kidnapping, Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ransom From Family; What He Did Next Shocked Police
Surat Accountant Fakes Own Kidnapping, Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ransom From Family; What He Did Next Shocked Police
Surat Accountant Fakes Own Kidnapping, Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ransom From Family; What He Did Next Shocked Police
Surat Accountant Fakes Own Kidnapping, Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ransom From Family; What He Did Next Shocked Police

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