Surat Doctor Harsh Pandya Ends Life After Alleged Ragging, Harassment By Senior Medics

In a distressing incident, a postgraduate medical student allegedly died by suicide at his government college hostel in Gujarat’s Surat. The deceased, identified as Dr. Harsh Pandya, was a resident doctor in the Microbiology Department at the New Civil Hospital. Following his death, State Health Minister Praful Panseriya ordered an inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and to evaluate allegations of institutional misconduct.

Who Was Dr. Harsh Pandya?

Dr Harsh was serving as a resident doctor at the New Civil Hospital in Surat for six months while pursuing his postgraduate medical studies. According to reports, he was a dedicated professional who was recently engaged. His family has stated that he expressed no concerns regarding his academic performance; however, he had previously shared instances of workplace tension between senior and junior staff within his department.

What led to Harsh Pandya Death

The tragic situation unfolded when Dr. Pandya unexpectedly failed to report for his scheduled duties at the hospital. After a senior colleague attempted to call him and found his phone switched off, a fellow resident doctor residing in the same hostel building was asked to check on his room. Despite repeated knocking to reach him, there was no response from inside. Hostel security staff were subsequently summoned to break down the locked door, whereupon they discovered Dr. Pandya’s body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Administrative Action and Investigation

In the wake of his death and growing concerns regarding systemic mistreatment, the state government took swift administrative action. Four senior doctors were suspended for a period of six months following severe allegations of ragging and administrative harassment. To ensure a thorough investigation, Health Minister Praful Panseriya ordered a formal internal inquiry supervised directly by Dr. Jayesh Sachde, the Additional Director of Medical Education and Research. The committee will examine departmental work dynamics and determine whether institutional negligence or illegal harassment contributed to the tragedy.

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