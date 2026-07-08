Surat Floods: Markets Shut, Buildings Submerged as Heavy Rains Claim Nine Lives

Surat, referred to as the Diamond and Textile City, has received approximately 18 inches of rain, causing extensive flooding across the city. Four of Surat’s five creeks flooded, flooding both high-end residential neighbourhoods and low-lying slum populations.

Over the course of the two days, nine people lost their lives due to electrocution, fallen trees, and lightning strikes as a result of the severe rain. According to authorities, it won’t be evident how much damage has been done to residences, businesses, and shops until the floodwaters have subsided.

Surat Floods: Is School Colleges Remain Shut Today?

Due to heavy rain forecast in South Gujarat, including Surat, the District Education Officer has declared a holiday on July 8 in all schools and colleges in the city.

Surat Flood: Textile Markets Closed

Amid heavy downpour and flooding across the city, the Federation of Surat Trade and Textile Associations (FOSTTA) announced that the market would remain closed today, July 8, as a precautionary measure. However, the federation has allowed limited access for traders whose shops are located in basements or lower ground floors, and they need to shift stock to safer locations.

However, shop owner who requires urgent access for essential documentation or other emergency work are allowed to open their premises, provided that they need to obtain prior approval from their respective market association.

Surat Rainfall: City, BRTS and ST buses Halt

On July 7, city and BRTS buses in Surat also remained closed due to waterlogging in the region. Apart from this, ST buses were also inoperative. After the water recedes and the situation is evaluated, it has been decided to restart all of these buses.

Surat Heavy Downpour: Market Submerged

Daily life in Surat has been seriously impacted due to continuous heavy rainfall. One of the main textile hubs in the city, Poddar Arcade, suffered huge losses because water flooded its first level. The heavy rainfall has caused over 150 stores to flood, and vendors reported that water had destroyed textiles and other costly items. According to preliminary estimates, losses could surpass Rs 100 crore. The unexpected rise in floodwater made it difficult for shopkeepers to save their stock. In an effort to return things to normal, the administration has started dewatering operations.

Mithi Khadi Bridge Submerged

The Mithi Khadi area has seen record-breaking floods, resulting in an unprecedented circumstance where the strong floodwaters have totally submerged the main creek bridge for the first time. The extent of the flooding is demonstrated by the overflowing creek, which has reached the Dumbhal water tank.

Rescue Operations Intensify