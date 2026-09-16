‘Suvendu Babu Is My Guardian, Will Seek Justice For My Son’s Killing’: BJP Nandigram Candidate Hasirani Rath Vows To Work For People

BJP’s Nandigram bypoll candidate Hasirani Rath, mother of Chandranath Rath, has said that she is seeking the cooperation of party workers and the people of Nandigram as she prepares to contest the by-election.

Talking exclusively to NewsX, Hasirani Rath extended her greetings to BJP workers and the local party organisation, saying she hoped to move forward with their support.

“The party has nominated me as the candidate for the Nandigram by-election, but the local organisation is by my side. I hope and seek everyone’s cooperation so that, standing with the people of Nandigram and taking Nandigram along, I can move forward,” she said.

Rath also credited Nandigram’s previous elected representative and current Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari with completing much of the development work sought by local residents. She said she would make every effort to ensure that no work remained pending in the constituency if Adhikari continued to support her.

“With my last drop of blood, I will make every effort to bring happiness to Nandigram,” she said.

‘Suvendu Babu Is My Guardian’

Speaking about her relationship with Suvendu Adhikari, Hasirani Rath said he had supported her family following the death of her son.

“Suvendu Babu is certainly my guardian. Whatever happened in the past is past, but ever since my son’s death, he has truly been a guardian to my household. Like an umbrella, he has shielded and protected my family,” she said.

Rath further said that Adhikari’s association with Nandigram and his support for its residents would be important for the constituency.

“Suvendu Adhikari stands with Nandigram; he stands with us. Not just with me—the fact that Suvendu Babu is standing alongside the people of Nandigram is the greatest gain for everyone and for the residents of Nandigram today,” she said.

BJP Target Of 1.1 Lakh-Vote Margin

Hasirani Rath also said that the BJP organisation had set a target of winning the Nandigram bypoll by a margin of 1.1 lakh votes. She appealed to party workers and residents of Nandigram to extend their support to her campaign.

Seeks Fast Investigation Into Son’s Killing

Rath also spoke about the investigation into the death of her son, saying she hoped the probe would be expedited and those responsible would receive the maximum punishment under the law. “I hope the investigation into my son’s killing is expedited and the culprits get the utmost punishment,” she said.