Swept Away By The River, 3 Day Old Elephant Calf Reunites With His Mother Thanks To Daring Rescue By Villagers

An impressive rescue mission in West Bengal helped save the life of an infant elephant calf which had been carried away about four kilometres down the Teesta river. The animal was reunited with its mother after being saved from certain death through the efforts of fishermen.

Separation Of Calf During Crossing

This happened last Friday in the forest division of Baikanthapur, Malbazar block of Jalpaiguri district, North Bengal. As per forest officials, a herd of elephants were trying to cross the Teesta river at 8.30 am when one infant calf, reportedly between three to four days old, was separated from its mother close to the Gajaldoba barrage by the waters.

Efforts Of Fishermen Save Drowning Calf

Divisional Forest Officer Mudit Kumar said that although the mother remained at the upstream end of the Gajaldoba, the baby was carried about four kilometres away downstream by the fast flowing river waters. The infant elephant was spotted by some local fishermen who took a rowboat to reach the place in time. They saved the struggling calf by bringing it to their boat.

Forest Officials Step In Swiftly

Following the fishermen’s report, the forest department officials came to the scene and took care of the calf. Upon examination by a veterinarian, it was established that the calf was not hurt at all. Officials explained that it was necessary to be fast and not allow the mother to reject the calf if the reunion would take a long time.

Happy Reunion With Mother

The calf was quickly returned to its family where it was taken by its mother who fed it and accepted it back in the herd, thus concluding a successful rescue mission. Officials said they were pleased that the calf had survived the ordeal and was returned to its family.

The Baikanthapur forest division is located near the cities of Siliguri and Gazaldoba, bordered on one side by the Mahananda and Teesta rivers. The Baikanthapur region is home to numerous Asian elephants, leopards and a diverse population of birds.

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