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Home > Regionals News > Symbolic Funeral Of Vice-Chancellor, Two FIRs And Suspension: Why Kerala HC Denied Exam Relief To 16 Students?

Symbolic Funeral Of Vice-Chancellor, Two FIRs And Suspension: Why Kerala HC Denied Exam Relief To 16 Students?

The Kerala High Court set aside an order allowing 16 suspended Sanskrit university students to appear for exams, citing rules on campus protests and university objections.

Kerala HC Cancels Exam Relief For 16 Suspended University Students (Image: X)
Kerala HC Cancels Exam Relief For 16 Suspended University Students (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 13:27 IST

The Kerala High Court has set aside an interim order that allowed 16 suspended students of Sree Sankara University of Sanskrit at Kalady to appear for examinations beginning November 4. A Division Bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S said political activities such as dharnas, hunger strikes and Satyagraha have no place in a constitutional democracy, especially in academic institutions. The Kerala High Court Bench found merit in the university’s objections to the students being allowed to take the exams.

The dispute arose from a protest on August 13, 2026, when the university syndicate was holding a meeting. The students allegedly held a symbolic funeral of Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas and later obstructed and assaulted her as she was leaving her office. The students denied conducting a symbolic funeral and said their protest was meant to raise concerns over inadequate facilities on campus.

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Kerala High Court examines protest and disciplinary action

The incident led to the registration of two FIRs at Kalady Police Station. On September 1, the university suspended 16 students and initiated disciplinary proceedings against them. An enquiry committee heard the students on September 29 and 30 and recommended disciplinary action, the university said. However, the report could not be placed before the Syndicate for approval until certain procedural defects were corrected.

The students approached the Kerala High Court, arguing that their continued suspension without a final decision affected their studies and prevented them from attending classes. With examinations due to begin on November 4, they sought permission to appear for them. A single judge allowed them to take the examinations provisionally on October 30.

Kerala High Court recalls its 2017 ruling on campus protests

The Division Bench referred to a 2017 ruling in Dr Antony Thomas v. VM Muhammed Rafique & Ors., which dealt with the right to protest in an educational institution. The earlier judgment had observed that students taking part in protests could make themselves liable to expulsion.

The 2017 judgment stated: “We would like to observe is that political activities like Dharna, hunger strikes and other practices like Satyagraha have no place in a constitutional democracy, much less in academic institutions. Anyone indulging in the said activities in an educational institution would make himself liable to be expelled and/or rusticated. Educational Institutions are meant for imparting education and not politics. By their political ambition, the political parties cannot hold to ransom the educational institution or the right of the civilized students to receive education.”

The judgment also quoted Dr BR Ambedkar’s speech while introducing the Constitution in the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949. Ambedkar had said: “If we wish to maintain democracy not merely in form, but also in fact, what must we do? The first thing in my judgment we must do is to hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives. It means we must abandon the bloody methods of revolution. It means that we must abandon the method of civil disobedience, non-cooperation and satyagraha.”

Kerala High Court accepts university’s objections to exam order

The university challenged the single judge’s order before the Division Bench, saying the deadline for examination registration had expired on October 23 and the students had not submitted their applications within the prescribed time. It also argued that six of the suspended students were pursuing doctoral research programmes and were not covered by the examination notification.

For the remaining students, the university said they had neither met the mandatory attendance requirement of 80 per cent nor completed the prescribed internal assessment. The Kerala High Court Division Bench found force in the university’s arguments and set aside the October 30 order.

The Kerala High Court clarified that its observations were limited to the appeal before it and did not amount to a final comment on the dispute pending before the single judge.

Also Read: Can Police Register FIR And Become Complainant Too? Madhya Pradesh High Court Settles Barwani Student’s Case    

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Symbolic Funeral Of Vice-Chancellor, Two FIRs And Suspension: Why Kerala HC Denied Exam Relief To 16 Students?
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Symbolic Funeral Of Vice-Chancellor, Two FIRs And Suspension: Why Kerala HC Denied Exam Relief To 16 Students?

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Symbolic Funeral Of Vice-Chancellor, Two FIRs And Suspension: Why Kerala HC Denied Exam Relief To 16 Students?
Symbolic Funeral Of Vice-Chancellor, Two FIRs And Suspension: Why Kerala HC Denied Exam Relief To 16 Students?
Symbolic Funeral Of Vice-Chancellor, Two FIRs And Suspension: Why Kerala HC Denied Exam Relief To 16 Students?
Symbolic Funeral Of Vice-Chancellor, Two FIRs And Suspension: Why Kerala HC Denied Exam Relief To 16 Students?
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