2 Dead, At least 40 Hospitalised After Ammonia Leak At Tamil Nadu Seafood Factory; Here’s What Happened

Two people lost their lives while more than 40 other individuals were admitted into hospitals following an ammonia gas leakage incident in a private fish and shrimps processing company located in the area of Manjankaranai in Periyapalayam, in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. The gas leak incident led to an emergency situation with the people working in the factory along with others at the site being fainted due to inhalation of the gas. The two people were confirmed dead while the number of people under medical observation is around 40.

According to reports, the emergency response team along with the authorities in the district arrived at the site of the factory immediately after being informed of the leakage. Efforts have been made to control the leakage, and the affected area has been cordoned off. Further information regarding this incident is yet to be provided by the authorities.

Emergency response in Tamil Nadu after factory leak leaves dozens affected

As per reports, a few workers fell ill due to exposure to the toxic gas. Individuals at the factory allegedly faced breathing problems and had fainted, hence, necessitating immediate medical attention. A huge number of individuals have been admitted into hospitals in the region.

This incident has once again brought to the forefront the question of safety standards at industrial facilities in Tamil Nadu that deal with such dangerous chemicals. It remains to be seen how the authorities will investigate the leakage and the adherence to safety procedures.

Safety issues in earlier instances in Tamil Nadu

This is not the first instance of such an accident in Tamil Nadu. On July 20, 2024, around 29 female workers were hospitalized after what appeared to be an ammonia leak from a private factory producing processed fish in Pudur Pandiyapuram, which lies within the Thoothukudi district. However, it has been reported that this could have been the result of smoke inhalation following an electrical short circuit rather than an ammonia leak.

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