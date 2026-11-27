After days of hearing on contempt proceedings, the Supreme Court on Friday directed Tamil Nadu government to light Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed stone pillar ‘Deepathoon’ on November 28 in the state. The court also ordered Deepam and other lamps be lit at least 50 metres away from the dargah. The apex court order comes in view of the ongoing Deepam row at Thiruparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district. On November 20, the top court had ordered Tamil Nadu and Madurai district authorities to comply with its orders to lit Deepam at the disputed stone pillar.

In its order, the Supreme court directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to protect the dargah and ensure that devotees are able to offer prayers without any obstruction. The Court further stated that the safeguards laid down in its November 20 order would continue and must be implemented in letter and spirit.

The apex court also clarified that if the flame at the Uchi Pillayar Mandapam was no longer burning, authorities must make independent arrangements to light the lamp at Deepathoon on Friday.

The top court directions came during the hearing of contempt proceedings arising out of alleged non-compliance with the court’s Nov 20 orders. The Supreme Court extended the time for service of contempt notices to five days.

In its observation, the court found a prima facie case of contempt against the Madurai District Collector, officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and others.

The bench criticised the alleged willful disobedience of judicial orders by executive authorities, observing that such conduct must be dealt with an ‘iron hand’.

The top court also directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to file an affidavit detailing emails, telephone calls and messages exchanged between officials in connection with the matter.

The court observed that executive authorities appeared to have acted at the dictates of their political bosses. The court said the matter required examination to protect the dignity of the judiciary and maintain the purity of the administration of justice.