A suspected love triangle and growing jealousy allegedly led to a brutal double murder in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district, where a labourer is accused of killing his former schoolmate, Malini, and another man, Ranjit Kumar, with an axe. The accused, Sanjay Gandhi, has been arrested, and police are investigating what led to the deadly attack.

Reconnected at School Reunion

According to police, Gandhi and Malini studied together at a school in Tiruvannamalai district. The two reportedly reconnected at a school reunion last year and are suspected to have started a relationship. However, Malini had recently begun distancing herself from Gandhi. Police suspect he became jealous after believing that she had grown close to Ranjit Kumar, who was also her relative. Investigators believe this suspicion may have driven Gandhi to plan the attack on both of them.

Attacked Moments After Getting Out of Taxi

Malini and Ranjit Kumar had arrived at a housing plot site in a taxi. As soon as they got out of the vehicle, they were allegedly attacked with an axe. The assault proved fatal for both. The circumstances of the attack and how Gandhi allegedly carried out the murders are now part of the police investigation.

Police Investigating Jealousy Angle

A senior police officer said that love and jealousy appeared to be the motive behind the killings. However, investigators are still working to establish the exact sequence of events and what happened before the attack. Gandhi has been taken into custody. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the full circumstances behind the double murder. The case has left several questions unanswered, particularly about the events that led to the accused allegedly targeting Malini and Ranjit Kumar.

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