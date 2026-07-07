Can Vijay’s 25% TASMAC Salary Hike End Overcharging At Tamil Nadu Liquor Shops?

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a 25 per cent salary hike for employees working at TASMAC liquor outlets, saying the move is intended to tackle corruption and stop the long-standing practice of customers being charged an extra ₹10 per liquor bottle. The government believes that improving wages will strengthen accountability, reduce malpractice and improve the functioning of state-run liquor shops. Officials also said this is the first major salary revision for TASMAC employees in nearly 20 years.

As per reports, the revised pay structure is expected to improve employee welfare while addressing repeated complaints from customers about overcharging. More details on when the new salaries will come into effect are expected in the coming days.

Tamil Nadu links higher wages with curbing corruption

Reports say that according to the government, the salary increase is part of a broader effort to reform TASMAC outlets across Tamil Nadu. Authorities believe better pay will discourage employees from collecting extra money from customers and improve transparency at liquor shops.

The announcement follows a series of reforms introduced by the Tamil Nadu government after assuming office, with a focus on improving governance and public services.

Tamil Nadu continues liquor policy reforms

The salary hike comes months after Chief Minister Joseph Vijay ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC outlets located within 500 metres of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands. Out of Tamil Nadu’s 4,765 liquor shops, 276 were near places of worship, 186 were close to educational institutions and 255 operated near bus stands.

The government described the closures as a social reform measure aimed at reducing easy access to alcohol in sensitive public areas.

Tamil Nadu decision receives political backing

The latest Tamil Nadu decision has received support from across the political spectrum. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan welcomed the closure of liquor shops and urged the government to continue shutting more outlets while taking greater responsibility for regulating alcohol sales.

As per reports, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also backed the move, calling it a response to a long-standing public demand. He said it would improve the safety of women, students and the general public. The TASMAC salary hike is the latest among several policy initiatives announced by the Tamil Nadu government, including free electricity for domestic consumers, a dedicated women’s safety force and anti-drug units in every district.

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