Teacher Steps Out, Class Monitor Thrashes Nursery Student In Lucknow; Video Surfaces

A five-year-old nursery student at ALS Academy in Lucknow suffered severe bruises and swelling after being beaten inside his classroom by the class monitor while the teacher was away. The incident happened on Wednesday and came to light only after the child’s parents noticed injuries on his face after he returned home. When they rushed to the Lucknow school, they were shown CCTV footage that allegedly captured the entire assault, revealing that the child was slapped repeatedly, dragged across the classroom and prevented from leaving for nearly eight minutes.

Lucknow CCTV reveals what happened after teacher walked out of classroom

The CCTV footage, which runs for nearly 10 minutes, shows a teacher inside a classroom with around 18 students. About a minute into the recording, she apparently asked all the children to keep their heads down on their desks, told the class monitor to watch them, and then stepped out of the room.

Soon after the teacher left, the monitor allegedly began hitting children who lifted their heads. One student was struck immediately after looking up, while a few others were also slapped when they tried to raise their heads. The monitor then turned her attention to another five-year-old boy who had looked up for a few seconds. She allegedly rushed to his desk, slapped him at least four times and repeatedly tried to push his head back onto the desk.

Lucknow child repeatedly slapped and dragged back after trying to escape

The boy started crying and kept lifting his head in pain, but the monitor allegedly continued slapping him while forcing him to bend down. A short while later, the child stood up and ran towards one of the classroom doors in an apparent attempt to get out.

The footage shows the monitor stopping him, dragging him back inside, slapping him again and bolting the door from within. The boy then walked to another exit, which also appeared to be locked. He stood there for nearly two minutes before the monitor allegedly slapped him once more, pulled him away and took him back to his seat. Even after he sat down, the assault continued while the other children kept their heads lowered.

Lucknow incident surfaced after parents spotted injuries on child’s face

Around 10 minutes after leaving, the teacher returned and knocked on the classroom door. As soon as it was opened, the child stood up and complained to her about the monitor. The teacher was then seen speaking separately to both the boy and the monitor.

The Lucknow incident surfaced later that day when the child reached home with a swollen face and visible bruises. Alarmed by his condition, his parents immediately went to the school and watched the CCTV footage. Reports say that after the incident came to light, the Lucknow school expelled the class monitor.

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