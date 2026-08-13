LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Teacher Thrashed by Students for Reprimanding Them Over Playing ‘Vulgar’ Bhojpuri Song During Class

Teacher Thrashed by Students for Reprimanding Them Over Playing ‘Vulgar’ Bhojpuri Song During Class

When the teacher left the school for home after school closure, the student allegedly covered his face with a gamcha and forcibly pulled the teacher out of an auto-rickshaw. He then allegedly assaulted the teacher with a stick. The student also allegedly snatched the teacher’s mobile phone, bag and laptop and fled from the spot.

The incident took place at Chhapedatar School, where girls were also attending classes in a smart classroom.
The incident took place at Chhapedatar School, where girls were also attending classes in a smart classroom.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 13:00 IST

In a shocking incident reported from Barh area of Patna in Bihar, a group of students allegedly assaulted a teacher after being stopped from playing a ‘vulgar’ Bhojpuri song on mobile during a class. The incident has been reported from Pandarak in Bihar.

According to reports, the incident took place at Chhapedatar School, where girls were also attending classes in a smart classroom. Some local students allegedly played a Bhojpuri song on a mobile phone inside the classroom and allegedly began making inappropriate comments about the girls while teacher was present in the class.

You Might Be Interested In

Following the incident, the teacher confiscated the students’ mobile phones and asked them to call their parents to the school. Angered over this, one of the students allegedly threatened the teacher, saying he would deal with him outside the school.

When the teacher left the school for home after school closure, the student allegedly covered his face with a gamcha and forcibly pulled the teacher out of an auto-rickshaw. He then allegedly assaulted the teacher with a stick. The student also allegedly snatched the teacher’s mobile phone, bag and laptop and fled from the spot.

Other teachers, who were in the autorickshaw, took the injured teacher to a hospital where he was given first aid and was subsequently discharged.

“We left the school at around 4:30 pm. The boy who was with the group had his face covered. One of the students singled out all our staff members and then attacked me with a baton. He hit me hard at my back, and I have swelling on my leg as well. I could identify only one student. Apart from that, no one else could be identified,” the teacher said. 

When asked whether the accused student was from his school, the teacher claimed he saw one of student and recognised him. 

“The reason for the attack was student that some students played Bhojpuri music in front of the girls during the smart class. There were around 25–30 girls present in the class. Some objectionable comments and teasing were also going on. I could not allow that, so we confiscated everyone’s phones, the teacher added.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Teacher Thrashed by Students for Reprimanding Them Over Playing ‘Vulgar’ Bhojpuri Song During Class
Tags: home-hero-pos-10

RELATED News

Who Was Riddhi Thakkar? 24-Year-Old Mumbai Biker Dies In Chhattisgarh Crash On Way To Bastar

Leh Earthquake: 5.5-Magnitude Tremor Jolts Ladakh Early Morning, No Damage Reported

Maharashtra FDA Suspends Licences Of 4 Domino’s Pizza Outlets After Safety Checks

42-Year-Old Kolkata Woman Dies As Car Plunges Into Pond During Driving Practice

9-Year-Old Girl Assaulted In Front Of Brother After Neighbour Offers Them Lift In Madhya Pradesh

LATEST NEWS

AUS vs BAN: Who is Hasan Mahmud? Bangladesh Pacer Takes Career-Best Six Wickets to Bowl Australia Out For 198 in 1st Test | WATCH VIDEO

Odisha’s Only Legacy Jewellery Brand, Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group, Celebrates 90 Years of Trust, Craftsmanship and Excellence

Why Did Suvinder Vicky Warn Aditya Dhar About His Dhurandhar 2 Dialogues? ‘My Whole Dialogue Will Be A Big Beep’

Why Are Bangladesh Malls Getting Shut At 8pm And What Is Driving The Early Closure | Explained

Pitbull Attacks Couple In Patiala During House Visit; What Are Rules For Keeping Aggressive Dog Breeds?

NACDC 2026 ends at UBC, spotlighting global research across AI & tech.

Trip Delay Cover in Travel Insurance: Expenses That May Be Covered

Tiranga Fest Turns Worli Promenade into a Sea of Tricolour as Mumbai’s Gen Z Comes Together in National Pride

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Project Manobal, Marking a Historic New Era in Government School Education and Mental Health Education

Why Did Indian-Origin Teen Kill Mother, Brother In US? 17-Year-Old Searched Online For Family Murder Fantasies

Teacher Thrashed by Students for Reprimanding Them Over Playing ‘Vulgar’ Bhojpuri Song During Class

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Teacher Thrashed by Students for Reprimanding Them Over Playing ‘Vulgar’ Bhojpuri Song During Class

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Teacher Thrashed by Students for Reprimanding Them Over Playing ‘Vulgar’ Bhojpuri Song During Class
Teacher Thrashed by Students for Reprimanding Them Over Playing ‘Vulgar’ Bhojpuri Song During Class
Teacher Thrashed by Students for Reprimanding Them Over Playing ‘Vulgar’ Bhojpuri Song During Class
Teacher Thrashed by Students for Reprimanding Them Over Playing ‘Vulgar’ Bhojpuri Song During Class

QUICK LINKS