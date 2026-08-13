Teacher Thrashed by Students for Reprimanding Them Over Playing ‘Vulgar’ Bhojpuri Song During Class

In a shocking incident reported from Barh area of Patna in Bihar, a group of students allegedly assaulted a teacher after being stopped from playing a ‘vulgar’ Bhojpuri song on mobile during a class. The incident has been reported from Pandarak in Bihar.

According to reports, the incident took place at Chhapedatar School, where girls were also attending classes in a smart classroom. Some local students allegedly played a Bhojpuri song on a mobile phone inside the classroom and allegedly began making inappropriate comments about the girls while teacher was present in the class.

Following the incident, the teacher confiscated the students’ mobile phones and asked them to call their parents to the school. Angered over this, one of the students allegedly threatened the teacher, saying he would deal with him outside the school.

When the teacher left the school for home after school closure, the student allegedly covered his face with a gamcha and forcibly pulled the teacher out of an auto-rickshaw. He then allegedly assaulted the teacher with a stick. The student also allegedly snatched the teacher’s mobile phone, bag and laptop and fled from the spot.

Other teachers, who were in the autorickshaw, took the injured teacher to a hospital where he was given first aid and was subsequently discharged.

“We left the school at around 4:30 pm. The boy who was with the group had his face covered. One of the students singled out all our staff members and then attacked me with a baton. He hit me hard at my back, and I have swelling on my leg as well. I could identify only one student. Apart from that, no one else could be identified,” the teacher said.

When asked whether the accused student was from his school, the teacher claimed he saw one of student and recognised him.

“The reason for the attack was student that some students played Bhojpuri music in front of the girls during the smart class. There were around 25–30 girls present in the class. Some objectionable comments and teasing were also going on. I could not allow that, so we confiscated everyone’s phones, the teacher added.