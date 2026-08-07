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Home > Regionals News > Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case

Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case

BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari and his daughter, Dr. Pragya Tiwari, have severed ties with their in-laws following a shocking marriage fraud scandal.

BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari and his daughter, Dr. Pragya Tiwari
BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari and his daughter, Dr. Pragya Tiwari

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-07 19:18 IST

Gyan Tiwari, BJP MLA from Sitapur’s Sevata constituency appeared in a Facebook Live video alongside his daughter, Dr. Pragya Tiwari. The broadcast followed the arrest of his son-in-law and the father-in-law on charges of fraud and identity theft. The viral video shows the MLA expressing deep anguish over the betrayal faced by his family and demanding the strictest possible legal action, including the death penalty, for the accused.

What is the BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari Controversy?

A video has gone viral on social media in which MLA Gyan Tiwari accuses his daughter’s in-laws of systemic cheating and criminal fraud. In the broadcast, Tiwari alleged that his daughter’s father-in-law, Anuj Trivedi, orchestrated a massive fraud scheme, reportedly marrying as many as 25 women under various false identities. Tiwari stated, “Today, we feel cheated. Injustice has been done to my daughter. Both Anuj Trivedi and his son are criminals who defrauded us by creating fake identities. If my daughter wishes, I will file an official FIR against them. He is an evil person, and someone like him deserves to be hanged.” Throughout the emotional video, Dr. Pragya Tiwari was seen visibly distressed while sitting beside her father.

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The MLA noted that his daughter, a doctor, married Trivedi’s son, Prakhar, in 2024. According to the family, they had performed due diligence and consulted several prominent figures, including MP Janardan Mishra, before finalizing the marriage.

Who is Anuj Trivedi, and Why is Action Being Demanded Against him?

Anuj Trivedi is accused of swindling lakhs of rupees and jewelry from multiple families by operating under various aliases. Investigations revealed he allegedly married 25 women across different states to facilitate his fraud. Following his arrest in Greater Noida, it was confirmed that Trivedi is currently being held in a Maharashtra jail. MLA Tiwari expressed that his entire family is suffering from severe mental trauma due to this deception and has publicly announced the formal severance of all ties with the accused family.The gravity of the situation has triggered a wider investigation. Following news of the arrest, three other women claiming to be victims reached Chandrawal to seek justice. They have since gathered information regarding the accused’s assets and submitted a memorandum to ADM Ayush Chaudhary, formally demanding the confiscation of all properties linked to Anuj Trivedi.

Also Read: No Speeches, No Videos, No Public Appearances: Is Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Critical Condition?

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Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case
Tags: 25 marriages scam IndiaAnuj Trivedi fraud caseGyan Tiwari BJP MLAhome-hero-pos-3Sevata Assembly constituency MLASitapur marriage scandal

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Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case

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Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case

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Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case
Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case
Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case
Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case

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