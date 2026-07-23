Telangana DGP Office Constable Found Dead With Service Weapon; Final Note Reveals Emotional Plea

A police constable posted at the Telangana DGP Office in Lakdikapul, Hyderabad, allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon inside a washroom early on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Swamy, was on duty when the incident took place at around 5.30 am. Police later recovered a handwritten suicide note from the spot, shifted the body for a postmortem examination, and registered a case. An investigation has been launched to determine what led to the alleged suicide.

Reportedly, officials said Swamy was attached to the Telangana DGP Office and was carrying out his duty before the incident. Further details about the circumstances behind his death are still awaited.

Suicide note from Telangana DGP Office appeals not to blame family

Based on initial information, the note found in the washroom was written by Swamy and conveyed an emotional message to his family members. As per reports, he said in his note that his wife and kids should not be blamed for his decision because they are “good people.”

Moreover, he said that even after his death, he would always take care of them and added that even if he becomes a spirit, he will look after his family.

Telangana DGP Office death under investigation

Police have registered a case and are trying to ascertain the circumstances that led to the alleged suicide. As per reports, the body has been sent for postmortem, while investigators continue to gather evidence. Officials have not yet disclosed whether Swamy had left behind any indication of personal or professional distress.

Similar incidents involving police personnel

As per reports, during January 2025, an armed reserve police constable of Karnataka died by suicide with the help of his service rifle within the precincts of the police barracks.

Likewise, in Chennai in June 2024, a special police constable died by suicide within the police barracks. A case was filed, and investigation was carried out for both personal and service reasons.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

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