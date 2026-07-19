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Home > Regionals News > Telangana Engineer Running Naked Drowns in Temple Pond; Police Investigation Underway

Telangana Engineer Running Naked Drowns in Temple Pond; Police Investigation Underway

A 25-year-old software engineer was found dead in a temple pond in Medipally, Telangana. Police suspect suicide due to acute mental health distress.

Telangana Engineer Running Naked Drowns in Temple Pond; Police Investigation Underway

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 16:43 IST

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old software engineer named Tejaswini was found dead in a local temple pond in Telangana’s Medipally town. According to reports, CCTV cameras captured her running through the streets naked before her death. The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to rule out any external or third-party interference.

What is the Telangana Naked Woman Case?

According to the police, Tejaswini was experiencing severe mental distress and a phobia before the tragedy unfolded. A native of the Vizianagaram district, Tejaswini had locked her mother outside their home to prevent her from following her. CCTV footage retrieved by the police from several neighbors traced her journey from her home to the local temple. The footage showed her running naked through the colony while carrying a saree in her hands. At around 2:45 AM on Friday, she suddenly stopped and entered the local Beerappa temple to pray. However, within half an hour, she ran toward the temple pond and jumped into it, which led to her drowning.

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How Was Telangana Engineer Found in the Temple Pond?

The victim’s mother woke up the following morning to find herself locked inside the house and her daughter missing. She raised an alarm, prompting neighbors to open the door. A subsequent search of the locality led to the discovery of Tejaswini’s body floating in the temple pond. Following a complaint, the police and rescue teams retrieved the body and shifted it to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations into the victim’s medical history suggest she was battling severe depression and acute mental health distress.

According to the police, there are no signs of third-party interference in the footage, and the circumstances strongly indicate a case of suicide triggered by a psychological breakdown. However, the final post-mortem report will officially rule out any other possibilities behind Tejaswini’s death.

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Telangana Engineer Running Naked Drowns in Temple Pond; Police Investigation Underway
Tags: Medipally temple pond caseTejaswini engineer death TelanganaTelangana engineer deathTelangana engineer drowning

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Telangana Engineer Running Naked Drowns in Temple Pond; Police Investigation Underway

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Telangana Engineer Running Naked Drowns in Temple Pond; Police Investigation Underway
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