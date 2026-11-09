Telangana High Court Sentences Ranga Reddy Collector To 6 Months In Jail For Contempt, Grants 4-Week Relief

The Telangana High Court has sentenced the Collector of Ranga Reddy to six months’ simple imprisonment for willful disobedience of its orders. According to the Honourable Justice K. Lakshman, who admitted the petition seeking contempt of court, the Collector is fined Rs 2,000 for his willful disobedience of the order. The Honourable Justice has stayed the sentence for four weeks to enable the Collector to file an appeal against the Court’s decision. The whole issue revolves around the Court’s order that an application be considered for de-prohibiting some parcels of land under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, 1908.

The Order That Was Not Followed

The whole problem started from a writ petition which was disposed of in August 2025. According to the directions of the High Court, the present Collector has to look into the matter represented by the petitioners and make an appropriate decision within 60 days. The petitioners were demanding the implementation of a decision taken by the then Collector in August 2022. An accompanying memo issued by the District Registrar in September 2022 allowed the exclusion of some plots from the prohibited properties register.

Plots Left Behind

The petitioners had sought no-objection certificates for their land parcels, relying on those earlier proceedings. Some adjoining plots had already been taken off the prohibitory list. The disputed properties, however, stayed under restriction.

From Silence to Contempt

The Collector was served with the order in August 2025 but did not act within the 60 day period. On October 15, 2025, the petitioners started contempt proceedings. The court noted that notices were issued to them only after the contempt case had begun. An order rejecting their representation came on February 26, 2026.

A Second Rejection After a Fresh Direction

A further rejection order was issued on July 8, 2026, even after the court had again directed reconsideration. That direction followed the dismissal of an appeal filed by the State. The court treated this as a sign that its direction was still not being followed.

Records That Did Not Match

The court found serious inconsistencies in the Collector’s explanation and in his counter-affidavit. He claimed to have sought reports from the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and the Tahsildar and to have held a hearing. The records did not support this. In the hearing proceedings dated February 21, 2026, the columns for the signatures of the RDO, Tahsildar and Authorised Officer were blank, even though the affidavit suggested they had taken part. The court called the statement in the counter-affidavit “palpably false.”

One Survey Number Removed, Three Left

The court also pointed out unequal treatment. Of four survey numbers originally in dispute, Survey No. 537 was removed from the prohibitory list, while Survey Nos. 536, 657 and 658 stayed on it. It asked why no justification was given for deleting one survey number and several other parcels while refusing similar treatment to the petitioners’ lands. This was despite an earlier order of the Land Reforms Tribunal (LRT) dated January 5, 2004.

The Collector’s Defence

The Collector argued that the lands had not been restored to the declarant through a panchnama in Form XI-A under the Andhra Pradesh Land Reforms (Ceiling on Agricultural Holdings) Rules, 1974. He said the procedure under Rules 10A(6), 10A(7) and 10A(8) had not been completed by the revenue authorities. Therefore, he contended, the lands could not be removed from the list under Section 22-A.

Why the Court Rejected It

The High Court held that the correctness of an earlier judicial direction cannot be reopened in contempt proceedings. Relying on the Supreme Court’s decisions in Jalim Singh v. Nand Kishore (2026) and Union of India v. Subedar Devassy P.V. (2006), it said a party cannot refuse to comply with an order by questioning its legal correctness. Whether an order is right or wrong, the court said, it has to be obeyed.

The court also noted that the State’s challenge to the LRT order of January 5, 2004, through Land Revenue Appeal No. 8 of 2022, had been dismissed on April 25, 2026. The ground was limitation, since the appeal was filed nearly 18 years later.

The Sentence

Finding that the Collector knew of the direction and had enough opportunity to implement it, the court held his conduct to be wilful and deliberate disobedience. It termed his explanation unsatisfactory and sentenced him to six months of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000. The sentence was suspended for four weeks.

What Happens Next?

Will the Collector appeal to a higher bench within the four weeks, and will the sentence be stayed? Will the State government step in to defend its officer or to comply with the original direction? Will the disputed survey numbers finally be taken off the prohibitory list? And will the ruling send a message to officials about obeying court orders, whether or not they agree with them? The next four weeks will decide the answers.

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